The fixtures for the 2023 Six Nations will be announced before the end of March

What are the 2023 Six Nations fixtures?

With the 2022 instalment complete, attention is already turning to the 2023 Six Nations schedule.

The fixtures for the men’s tournament will be announced on Tuesday 29 March, meaning fans can soon start planning their trips.

The tournament is expected to take place in its normal seven-week slot during February and March in the usual round-robin format.

As is tradition in the Six Nations, the host nation for each match will switch from the previous year.

For example, England will host the Calcutta Cup in 2023 after Edinburgh’s Murrayfield hosted Scotland’s tense victory over the Auld Enemy in 2022.

England will not cross the Channel as they welcome both France and Italy to Twickenham next year, but they will play away to Ireland and Wales.

Despite appearing the dominant force in northern hemisphere rugby, defending champions France face a tough task to match the achievements of 2022.

If Fabien Galthie’s Grand Slam winners are to repeat the feat in 2023, they will have to beat England at Twickenham, something they have not done since 2005.

Elsewhere, Ireland will only have two home games but, with England and France both coming to Dublin, may fancy their chances of improving on this year’s second-place finish.

Italy have the opportunity to build on their stunning victory away to Wales with three home games in 2023.

As well as the usual age-old rivalries and settling of scores, the 2023 Six Nations offers each side crucial preparation time ahead of the Rugby World Cup the following autumn.

Besides World Cup warm-up matches in the summer, which are naturally played at reduced intensity with the actual tournament so close, the Six Nations will be the final internationals before the global showpiece in France.

As such, Europe’s top-tier annual tournament will be the final chance to refine skills, systems and combinations in an atmosphere anything close to the subsequent World Cup.

Players can prove that they can handle the immense pressure of elite international rugby during the Six Nations, meaning the competition may also determine World Cup selection.

