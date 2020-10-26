Red Roses will aim to make it a Grand Slam by beating Italy on Sunday

England win Women’s Six Nations 2020 – with a game to spare

England have been crowned Women’s Six Nations champions for 2020.

The championship resumed over the weekend and while the Red Roses didn’t play, results in other fixtures mean they now have an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

France’s 13-13 draw with Scotland at Scotstoun means England will lift the trophy no matter what happens in their final match against Italy on Sunday, although they are overwhelming favourites to beat the Italians to secure back-to-back Grand Slams.

They scored 165 points and conceded only 20 in their four matches in this year’s Six Nations before the pandemic disrupted the tournament, and were odds-on to win the title after overcoming France in the opening round.

This is a record 16th Six Nations title for England and they now head to Parma this weekend looking for another clean sweep.

England head coach Simon Middleton said: “We are delighted to have retained the title after four big performances from the team to date.

“It’s a fitting reward for all the hard work put in earlier this year. We have a big week ahead and the aim is to stay focussed on securing the Grand Slam in Italy next weekend.”

Scotland’s draw with France is a hugely significant result for a team that hasn’t won a game in the championship since 2018.

France led 13-3 early in the second half but were reduced to 14 players for the final quarter when Lenaig Corson suffered an injury after all their replacements had been used.

The Scots came back strongly in that second period to level the scores with a Rachel Shankland try in the 72nd minute that was converted by Helen Nelson.

In the other game of the weekend, Ireland beat Italy 21-7 in Dublin, with tries from Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy as well as a penalty try, to make it three straight home wins in 2020.

This weekend Italy play England, Scotland travel to Wales and Ireland will host France in a change of venue.

