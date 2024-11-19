Last chance to get Women’s Rugby World Cup tickets on general sale

The ticket window closes today so act fast to secure your seats for the 2025 tournament in England

It’s your last chance to get your hands on the hottest ticket in town as the general sale window for Women’s Rugby World Cup tickets closes today ahead of the tournament in England next year.

Fans have already signed up in their thousands – 130,000 tickets have gone in the pre-sale phase – so don’t mess about if you want to see the stars of the women’s game on the biggest stage of all.

New Zealand’s Black Ferns are the defending champions having edged England on home soil last time out in 2022 but the Red Roses will be seeking their first title since 2014 when the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham hosts the final.

Emily Scarratt tasted glory ten years’ ago in France but was also playing at Eden Park when 14-woman England lost in agonising fashion despite starting the tournament as overwhelming favourites, a tag they will again have in 2025.

Scarratt told Rugby World: “You’d be daft not to get excited about hosting a World Cup. I think the progress of not just our national side, but every national side has made over the last couple of years has been amazing for what the product will be when it comes around.

“Fundamentally, I think the numbers of people that hopefully are going to support us andd all the fanfare surrounding it is super exciting. I think it’s already shown in the amount of tickets that have been sold. Obviously, they’re still on sale at the moment but I just really encourage people to get amongst that. And yeah, hopefully let’s make it the best World Cup ever.”

Scarratt is also a big fan of the Twickenham double header that fans can enjoy with both the final and the bronze final taking place on the same day in back-to-back fixtures at the home of English rugby. Though, of course, she is only interested in appearing in the headline clash.

She added: “That could be an awesome day for a rugby fan. I’m sure the Allianz Stadium and Rugby World Cup will do a brilliant job in terms of making other things go on around the stadium, and that could be an awesome day of rugby to hopefully watch what you assume at that point would be the four best teams in the world.”

In contrast to the men’s game, the tickets are much more affordable for the women’s tournament with a big focus on value for money and the ability for families to come and watch the world’s best players around the country.

“It’s really important,” Scarratt says. “We’re obviously constantly trying to attract new people to the game, new eyes on the game. And you have to do that not just in London, like you have to do that all around the country, which I think is hopefully something really unique about about this World Cup.

“First game up in Sunderland. Rugby in the north is having its troubles at the moment, so it’ll be awesome to get up there and showcase to young boys and girls up there what a brilliant game this is. And hopefully really show what the whole game is about.

“People can travel to London but we are trying to take the games to them a little bit and we’re also going to some real rugby hotbeds, the Bristols, the Northamptons of the world. So, yeah, certainly, as a Midlands girl, I’m looking forward to that Northampton game, and getting out on that pitch. It’s exciting that it’s being taken around the country.”

