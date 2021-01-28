The dates, kick-off times and venues for when the best women's teams face each other in New Zealand

Rugby World Cup 2021 Fixtures

Following the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool draw late last year, organisers have now announced the match schedule for the tournament that will see the best women’s teams head to New Zealand in September.

Nine of the 12 teams taking part are already known, with the qualifying process for the remaining three delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Cup is taking place from Saturday 18 September to Saturday 16 October, with matches being played at Eden Park and Waitakere Stadium in Auckland as well as Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.

Hosts and defending champions the Black Ferns will kick off their campaign against Australia while Fiji will make their World Cup debut against England, who will face rivals France in their last pool game.

Organisers are aiming to set a new match attendance record for a women’s Rugby World Cup and fans can register for ticket information now.

Saturday 18 September – First Pool Matches

USA v Europe 1 (11.45am NZ/00.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Asia 1 v Canada (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

South Africa v France (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Wales v Final Qualifier Winner (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Fiji v England (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Australia v New Zealand (7.15pm NZ/8.15am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool A)

Thursday 23 September – Second Pool Matches

Canada v USA (11.45am NZ/00.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Asia 1 v Europe 1 (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

France v Fiji (2.15pm NZ/3.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Wales v New Zealand (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool A)

Final Qualifier Winner v Australia (4.45pm NZ/5.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

England v South Africa (7.15pm NZ/8.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Tuesday 28 September – Third Pool Matches

Europe 1 v Canada (11.45am NZ/23.45pm 27 Sep UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

USA v Asia 1 (2.15pm NZ/2.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Australia v Wales (2.15pm NZ/2.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Fiji v South Africa (4.45pm NZ/4.45am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

New Zealand v Final Qualifier Winner (4.45pm NZ/4.45am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

France v England (7.15pm NZ/7.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 3 October – Quarter-finals

Quarter-final 1 – Seed 4 v Seed 5 (1.15pm NZ/1.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 2 – Seed 3 v Seed 6 (4.15pm NZ/4.15am UK & Ire, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 3 – Seed 2 v Seed 7 (4.15pm NZ/4.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Quarter-final 4 – Seed 1 v Seed 8 (7.15pm NZ/7.15am UK & Ire, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Saturday 9 October – Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 – Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (4.30pm NZ/4.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

Semi-final 2 – Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (7.30pm NZ/7.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday 16 October – Final

Final (7.30pm NZ/7.30am UK & Ire, Eden Park, Auckland)

