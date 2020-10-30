France v Ireland and Wales v Scotland have been postponed due to positive Covid tests

Two Women’s Six Nations matches called off

Two of this weekend’s Women’s Six Nations matches have been called off following positive Covid tests in the France and Scotland camps.

The France v Ireland match, which had been moved from Lille to Dublin so that Irish players did not have to quarantine, has been postponed after a number of France players tested positive for Covid-19.

Six Nations organisers, along with the Irish and French unions, decided to postpone the match due to the risk of there being further infections within the France team.

Wales v Scotland, which was also due to be played on Sunday 1 November, has been called off too. One Scotland team member has tested positive for Covid while another four players had to withdraw from the squad having been identified as ‘close contacts’ of those France players who have the virus following the match between the two countries last Sunday.

This meant Scotland would be unable to field a competitive team against the Welsh, so that match has also been postponed.

Both matches are due to be rescheduled for a later date but it is not yet clear when this would be.

France are due to play back-to-back Tests against England on 14 and 21 November while Scotland play Italy in a Six Nations match that doubles as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup on 6 December.

Ireland are also set to take part in that European qualifying tournament for RWC 2021 in December so it could be that their match against France, as well as the Wales v Scotland fixture, are rearranged for late November.

England have already won this year’s Women’s Six Nations – France’s 13-13 draw with Scotland meaning they can’t be caught in the table – but they are focused on securing back-to-back Grand Slams by beating Italy on Sunday in the only championship match that is still going ahead.

