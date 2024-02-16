Watch kicker join opposition fans’ slow clap before nailing touchline conversion

Jones' kicks helped to seal Leicester's win over Loughborough Lightning

Leicester Tigers fly-half Meg Jones joined in with opposition fans as they slow clapped before she took a touchline conversion… which she then nailed.

The moment happened during Leicester’s 22-17 win over rivals Loughborough Lightning in Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) last Saturday. Loughborough were leading 17-12 at half-time thanks to a Kathryn Treder hat-trick. But Leicester pulled off a comeback as Claire Gallagher scored the only second-half try and Jones kicked a penalty to seal the win.

Jones joined Leicester before the current season and has previously played for Wasps. She became a well-known name in the game on the sevens circuit and has won a bronze Commonwealth Games medal and represented Team GB at the Olympics.

Meg Jones: Does she play for England?

She will be looking to take her skills to the Women’s Six Nations stage with England next month. Jones, who can speak Welsh and was born in Cardiff, was first capped for England in 2015. She qualifies for England as her mother is English.

Leicester’s win over Loughborough was only their second of the season and the points will be of extra value to the club after they were given a points deduction.

Leicester were given a five-point hit after failing to hit the quota for the amount of England-qualified players in a matchday squad. In PWR, a minimum of 13 England-qualified players must be included in a matchday 23.

This season is Leicester’s first in the top-flight after the team was formed in 2022. The club played a year in the women’s Championship before being accepted into the PWR by the Rugby Football Union.

Leicester joined Trailfinders in their first-ever PWR season this campaign. DMP Sharks and Wasps were removed from the top-flight, the latter were involved in the top league for 38 years.

Leicester are eighth in the table and 23 points outside of the PWR semi-final play-off places. The club next play Trailfinders on 23 February.

