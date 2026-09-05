Two sides meet on South African soil for the very first time.

Watch South Africa v New Zealand as the Springbok Women and Black Ferns kick off an epic afternoon of Greatest Rivalry rugby at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

– Date: Saturday 5 September, 2026

– Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST / 1.30pm SAST (local) / 11.30pm NZST / 9.30am AEST / 1.30pm CET / 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT

– Free stream: SABC Plus (South Africa)

– Other live streams: Sky Sports (UK), SuperSport (South Africa), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Stan Sport (Australia),

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Fans attending Saturday’s match are in for a treat, with two top-level Tests to look forward to. Remarkably this is the first time the Springbok Women and Black Ferns have met on South African soil, a fact that only adds extra weight to a historic occasion.

The last time these sides met, New Zealand beat South Africa 46-17 in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, but the Springbok Women are undoubtedly a team on the up. They’ve won three of their four matches this calendar year (two wins against Fiji, a win and a defeat against the USA), and have forced their way into the top 10 of the world rankings.

The problem is, the visitors are ranked second in the world, and unbeaten since losing to Bristol in last year’s World Cup semi-final. The Springbok Women will have to play the game of their lives to overcome the Black Ferns, but with a passionate home crowd behind them, they’ll make sure the six-time world champions don’t have an easy afternoon.

Whether you’re viewing online or on TV, we’ve got all the information you need to watch Springbok Women v Black Ferns live streams wherever you are – as well as information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas. Read on to find out more. You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Are there any South Africa v New Zealand free streams?

Yes, South African broadcaster SABC is showing this Greatest Rivalry Women’s Test match for free on its SABC 2 broadcast channel and SABC Plus streaming service. Coverage starts at 1.00pm SAST ahead of the 1.30pm kick-off.

Going to be away from South Africa for the big match? You can still watch your usual free streaming service by making use of good VPN. Read on to find out more.

How to watch Springbok Women v Black Ferns from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching South Africa v New Zealand live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as their favourite, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

More streaming options for Greatest Rivalry Women’s Test

UK and Ireland: As is the case for every Greatest Rivalry match, rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the game on Sky Sports channels . Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. The match gets underway at 12.30pm BST on Sky Sports Action.

As is the case for every Greatest Rivalry match, rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the game on . Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to South Africa: SABC isn’t the only option for watching Springbok Women v Black Ferns live streams in South Africa. SuperSport is also showing the game, and it’s available via DStv and streaming. Kick-off is 1.30pm SAST.

is also showing the game, and it’s available via DStv and streaming. Kick-off is 1.30pm SAST. New Zealand: In New Zealand, you can watch the Black Ferns on Sky Sport, where the match kicks off at 11.30pm NZST on Saturday night. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . If you don’t want to stay up late, however, you can watch a full replay of the game for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am on Sunday morning.

In New Zealand, you can watch the Black Ferns on Sky Sport, where the match kicks off at 11.30pm NZST on Saturday night. It costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . If you don’t want to stay up late, however, you can watch a full replay of the game for free on Three and its ThreeNow streaming service from 9.30am on Sunday morning. Australia: Rugby fans down under can watch Springbok Women v Black Ferns live streams for both games ad-free on subscription service Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Tune in from 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night.

Springbok Women v Black Ferns teams and officials

South Africa

Byrhandré Dolf, Alichia Arries, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Unam Tose; Sanelisiwe Charlie, Lindelwa Gwala, Babalwa Latsha (captain), Vainah Ubisi, Danelle Lochner, Sizophila Solontsi, Catha Jacobs, Aseza Hele

Replacements:

Anushka Groenewald, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Nomsa Mokwai, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Logan Welman, Anacadia Minnaar, Maceala Samboya

New Zealand

Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hannah King, Maia Joseph; Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Mia Anderson, Elinor-Plum King, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

Replacements:

Atlanta Lolohea, Maddison Robinson, Santo Taumata, Laura Bayfield, Amarante Sititi, Tara Turner, Ruahei Demant, Justine McGregor

There’s an all South African officiating team for South Africa v New Zealand – Zoe Naude is the referee, assisted by Giana Viljoen and Angie Bezuidenhout. Quinton Immelman is the TMO.

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