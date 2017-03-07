Find out more about the talents of Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Jack Maunder

Date of birth 5 April 1997 Country England

How did you get into rugby?

I started at Cullompton rugby club because my best mate was there. I must have been six. I liked it straightaway. I stayed with Cullompton until U12s, then played for my school, Blundell’s.

Your dad, Andy, played for Exeter at scrum-half too…

He retired the year after I was born. He used to take me and my younger brother, Sam, into the garden and do lots of kicking games and passing with us. He has been a massive help.

What do you like about being a scrum-half?

You are always involved. The way I’m built it’s probably the only place I could play.

Who has had a big influence on you?

Charlie Guppy spotted me when I was 12. Ricky Pellow has been a massive help, and my mum, Felicity, has driven me around a lot.

What England teams have you played for?

The U16s and U18s. I was in the England U20 squad last season but I fractured my scaphoid.

When did you join Exeter?

When I was 13. I trained with their academy once a week and did specialist skills with Ricky Pellow. Last season was my first full-time season.

You’ve played in the Champions Cup and Premiership this term…

I’m still having to pinch myself a bit.

What are you hoping for now?

To keep learning and to take all the opportunities I get. If I’m lucky enough to play in the U20 Six Nations I’ll try to play my best rugby.

RW Verdict: He started the season on loan at Plymouth Albion but Maunder soon became a regular in the Chiefs’ match-day squads. Look out for this former Devon age-group cricketer during the U20 Six Nations.

This article first appeared in the March 2017 issue of Rugby World. For the latest subscription offers, click here.