Ben Ryan guided Fiji to gold at the Rio Olympics and here he casts his eye over the contenders for the Commonwealth Games medals on the Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games rugby sevens preview by Ben Ryan

Prior to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, I hadn’t ever coached a team as machine gunners and snipers manned the clubhouse roof to cover each corner of the pitch, but I ticked that box in Delhi. It was a surreal experience, from being in the bowels of the stadium for hours in ridiculous heat waiting to march out at the opening ceremony, to the cheering local crowds, their excitement peaking when the ball was kicked to touch.

It was incredibly hot during the tournament, too. The run of the England team I was coaching ended in the semi-finals as we lost to a New Zealand team that included All Blacks Ben Smith, Hosea Gear and Liam Messam.

Bernard Foley, Nick Cummins, Nick Phipps, Luke Morahan and Lachie Turner would all become Test stars, having played in the Australian team we beat in the group stages but that went on to win a silver medal.

In the tournament this month on the Gold Coast, Australia wouldn’t have that second chance as it’s only the group winners that progress to the semi-finals. It lessens the tournament in my opinion and it’s a weird decision, considering the women’s event has only eight teams and the top two sides in each group go through to the last four.

England have a particularly difficult group with both Australia, currently fourth in the World Series standings, and Samoa, the team that knocked them out in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. It’s a tough ask and on current form they will not progress, but they have the players to medal and many have both Olympic and Commonwealth experience, which will make a huge difference.

Multi-sport events like this do come with a tonne of distractions and undoubtedly some teams will fall as a result. I have seen teams overeating in the 24/7 food halls or distracted by being in the presence of so many different athletes and nations.

The biggest threat in Fiji’s group is Wales, but you would expect the Olympic champions to go deep into this tournament – their first Commonwealth Games since 2006 and their expulsion due to the coup later that year.

