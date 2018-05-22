Winger Chris Ashton is returning to Twickenham to play for the Barbarians against England on Sunday

Chris Ashton Returns to Twickenham…For The Barbarians

He scored some spectacular tries during his time with England and now Toulon winger Chris Ashton will make a long awaited return to the Twickenham turf this Sunday. But instead of putting on a crisp, white England jersey, he instead will be representing the Barbarians.

Whilst playing for Saracens, Ashton fell out of favour with then England coach Stuart Lancaster and also failed to earn a call-up from current head coach Eddie Jones. As a result, Ashton has not represented England since a June 2014 clash against New Zealand.

Nothing is about to change either, as Ashton switched to French side Toulon in 2017, and the RFU simply refuse to select overseas players.

Regardless, Ashton’s presence at Twickenham will please many, despite playing for the opposition in a very strong Barbarians side.

There a plethora of quality Test players also signing up to play for the Baa-Baas. Although slated skipper Bundee Aki and Charles Piutau both had to pull out of the match with injury, Finn Russell, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, Malakai Fekitoa, Justin Tipuric and Victor Vito are just some of the names set to excite.

Another noteworthy aspect of the match is the inclusion of Danny Cipriani in England’s squad.

The Wasps’ fly-half has not played for England since 2015, in a World Cup warm-up match against France. In that game he was used as a full-back and it appears as if Eddie Jones will use him the same way as he is listed as a full-back in the squad list below.

Having played the majority of his career at fly-half and having shown scintillating form this year in domestic rugby, this is an interesting decision on the part of Jones.

England will face the Barbarians at 3pm this Sunday.

Squads Listed below