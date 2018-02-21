There is fan fiction about Owen Farrell. Yes, that’s right. The England and Saracens playmaker has had literature written about him by fans.

Some of it is fairly raunchy, too – but then that’s what you have come to expect from fan fiction, right?

Fan fiction is a subcategory of fiction that is a fan-imagined spin-off of other fictional work, or that imagines established characters and even real people, in imaginary scenarios. Normally ‘fanfic’ is reserved for short or serial posts online, though sometimes works of fan fiction can find greater audiences.

For example, the Fifty Shades books by EL James were originally written as fan fiction about some of the characters from the Twilight books and movies.

As discovered by Cammy Black of the Scottish Rugby Blog, there are a number of fan-written stories on a page called Wattpad in which Farrell, 26, becomes romantically entangled with an array of fictional young women.

In a few such stories Farrell strikes up a relationship with the fictional sister of a team-mate – in one instance James Haskell’s imagined sister, in another the fictional sister of George Ford.

In one story, a die-hard fan of Ireland, Erin, strikes up a relationship with the accurate goalkicker. In another piece, a young Canadian lady named Jane is offered a trial with the England national team and is chosen to room with Farrell… Wild stuff.

Back to reality and back to the Six Nations, Farrell’s England side will contest the Calcutta Cup against Scotland in Edinburgh, on Saturday.

Farrell has missed England’s more physically demanding training sessions since the 12-6 win over Wales. However he is expected to be fit to face the Auld Enemy.

Farrell has kicked the joint-most conversions so far in the Six Nations, with him and Ireland’s Johnny Sexton knocking over five. He and team-mate Jonny May have also made the joint-most clean breaks in the championship, with four apiece.