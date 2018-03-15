The IRFU is looking to return to the scene of their colossal victory against the All Blacks in 2016.

Ireland Looking to Return to Soldier Field

It is being widely reported that Ireland in advanced talks to play an extra autumn Test match at the Chicago stadium where they had arguably their finest ever victory, against New Zealand at Soldier Field in 2016.

It is believed that the team most likely to match up against Ireland in the Test would be Italy, which may not be the most competitive of match-ups, but spreading the game to the enthusiastic United States is good to see. Additionally, both Ireland and Italy have strong connections with Chicago.

A repeat fixture with the All Blacks was not possible because the world champions are spending two weeks in Japan before their flights to Europe for the autumn Tests. Don’t worry though, because New Zealand will play Ireland in Dublin on November 17th, a contest sure to excite and enthral.

Obviously this is later on in 2018, and if you are Irish, there is a Grand Slam to hunt down first.

Ireland won the 2018 Six Nations last weekend, and face England at Twickenham on Saturday in a Test which is sure to be emotionally charged due to recent events

England coach Eddie Jones has been embroiled in controversy this after a seven month-old video of Jones talking at a conference was released. In the video, Jones is heard calling the Irish “scummy” and describing Wales as a “little shit place.” Jones has publicly apologised.

Also ahead of the match, assistant referee Marius van der Westhuizen has been stood down and replaced by Nigel Owens after it emerged he had been present at England training earlier in the week. Van der Westhuizen’s presence has been called a conflict of interest, and World Rugby have sought to clarify their position.

Both of these events are sure to raise Irish blood pressure and motivation for the weekend. England also have a point to prove.

Irish number eight CJ Stander said of England: “They’ll be angry with themselves for sure at how they left it out there. It’s going to be 23 angry Englishmen for sure. When you play against England it is another step-up.”

