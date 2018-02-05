After a brilliantly worked try by Tommaso Benvenuti, the Italian commentators got very, very excited

Life as an Italian rugby fan isn’t easy.

The Azzurri have lost 10 out of 11 internationals in 2017, and they have claimed the Six Nations wooden spoon in three of the last four editions.

So when Italy scored a fantastic try out wide against England in Saturday’s Six Nation opener, you could forgive the Italian commentators for losing their cool in hilarious fashion.

The excitement builds as Italy get the ball into the middle of the pitch, and they get louder and louder as Andrea Lovotti passes back to Tomasso Allan, who then floats a pass over Jonny May.

With the ball being passed out wide to Tommaso Benvenuti, the commentators go mental as he crosses the line to get the Italians back in the game.

This is another example of how funny commentators can be – who can forget in 1981 when Norway beat England in a World Cup qualifier, and the commentator went on a rant about Margaret Thatcher?

On this occasion, Italy did not win the game; you can read the full match report here.

The Azzurri’s most recent Six Nations win came in 2015, when they battled to a 19-22 victory over Scotland thanks to a last-gasp penalty try.

But despite the team’s struggles, the intense enthusiasm and excitement of the fans is hilarious – so let’s hope Italy keep playing well enough to get commentators going again next weekend.

Italy look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track on the 10th of February with a trip to Ireland, whereas England will face Wales at Twickenham.