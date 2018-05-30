Who, what, where, when, watch – we tell you everything you need to know about the 2018 summer tours

All The Summer Tour Fixtures And TV Details

With the Six Nations a distant memory and domestic finals having been contested, global rugby shifts its focus to the summer tours of the northern hemisphere teams.

South Africa will play England in a three-Test series that both sides need to win. Eddie Jones’s England recently conceded more than 60 points to the Barbarians and have lost four games in a row, while the Springboks will be looking to bounce back under new boss Rassie Erasmus after a disappointing 2017.

Australia will play three Tests against Grand Slam champions Ireland and New Zealand will host France.

Wales will also play one Test against South Africa, in Washington, before travelling to Argentina for a two-Test series.

Scotland take in both North and South America on their summer tour, going up against Canada, the United States and then Argentina.

Sky Sports will be televising the majority of the games live, such as all the France, Ireland and England games.

Channel 4 and the BBC are covering the Wales and Scotland matches.

SQUADS FOR THE SUMMER TOURS