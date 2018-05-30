Who, what, where, when, watch – we tell you everything you need to know about the 2018 summer tours
All The Summer Tour Fixtures And TV Details
With the Six Nations a distant memory and domestic finals having been contested, global rugby shifts its focus to the summer tours of the northern hemisphere teams.
South Africa will play England in a three-Test series that both sides need to win. Eddie Jones’s England recently conceded more than 60 points to the Barbarians and have lost four games in a row, while the Springboks will be looking to bounce back under new boss Rassie Erasmus after a disappointing 2017.
Australia will play three Tests against Grand Slam champions Ireland and New Zealand will host France.
Wales will also play one Test against South Africa, in Washington, before travelling to Argentina for a two-Test series.
Scotland take in both North and South America on their summer tour, going up against Canada, the United States and then Argentina.
Sky Sports will be televising the majority of the games live, such as all the France, Ireland and England games.
Channel 4 and the BBC are covering the Wales and Scotland matches.
SQUADS FOR THE SUMMER TOURS
Eddie Jones’s England squad to face South Africa
Ireland squad to face Australia
Wales squad for 2018 summer tour
Scotland name squad for their summer tour
Summer Tours Fixtures List and TV Details (times are in BST)
Saturday 2nd June
South Africa v Wales (10pm, Washington) – Live on Channel 4
Saturday 9th June
New Zealand v France (8.35am, Auckland) – Live on Sky Sports
Australia v Ireland (11am, Brisbane) – Live on Sky Sports
South Africa v England (4.05pm, Johannesburg) – Live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Wales (8.40pm, San Juan) – Live on Channel 4
Canada v Scotland (2am, Edmonton) – Live on BBC
Saturday 16th June
New Zealand v France (8.35am, Wellington) – Live on Sky Sports
Australia v Ireland (11am, Melbourne) – Live on Sky Sports
South Africa v England (4.05pm, Bloemfontein) – Live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Wales (8.40pm, Santa Fe) – Live on Channel 4
USA V Scotland (2am, Houston) – Live on BBC
Saturday 23rd June
New Zealand v France (8.35am, Dunedin) – Live on Sky Sports
Australia v Ireland (11am, Sydney) – Live on Sky Sports
South Africa v England (4.05pm, Cape Town) – Live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Scotland (8.40pm, Resistencia) – Live on Channel 4
