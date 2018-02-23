WATCH: Shane Williams and Andy Powell try sumo wrestling

Watch this hilarious video of Shane Williams and Andy Powell sumo wrestling

Rugby players like Shane Williams and Andy Powell are big guys, but in a factory on the outskirts of Osaka, they were greeted by ten other men who dwarfed them in size – sumo wrestlers.

After a quick wardrobe change, the Wales rugby legends were ready to give it a go.

Williams won his first match-up and proceeded to call out the strongest guy in the building, who picked him up by the mawashi (belt) and swung him around like a child would a teddy bear. Of course, Powell saw the funny side of this and it is easy to see why.

In a final hilarious best of three series, Williams and Powell then battle it out.

But why are these two former rugby players doing this? Well, with 17 months to go until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Williams tackles the best Japan has to offer in a new series called Shane Williams: Big in Japan. It’s all part of a promotional tour arranged by to the tournament organisers.

Osaka is one of the host cities of the tournament, the first time it is being held in Asia, so there is much anticipation and excitement as to how its going to be received.

In a recent interview with Rugby World, Williams said: “Well I am a little bit anxious in terms of the stadiums and the infrastructure, but I am fairly convinced they can sort it out. I am excited because it will be unique.

“The Japanese people, they do not want to disappoint, so people really need to go out there as Japan is a lovely country.

“I have been privileged enough to play in many World Cups, but I’m gutted I never got to play in one in Japan, because they really are going to make a festival out of the whole thing.”

