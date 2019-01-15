With a multitude of injuries, Warren Gatland has named his 39-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Wales Six Nations Squad 2019

Warren Gatland has named his final Six Nations squad for Wales today as he is due to leave the role after the 2019 World Cup.

Much like last year, he is once again at the mercy of injuries to some of his key players, the biggest of which being Taulupe Faletau who fails to make the squad after breaking his arm whilst playing for Bath. He is set to be out eight weeks which is in all likelihood going to see him miss the entire 2019 tournament.

Then you can add Leigh Halfpenny and Ross Moriarty to that list as both haven’t played since November and December respectively due to concussion symptoms. However, unlike Faletau, both have still been named in the 39-man squad looking to improve on their second place finish in 2018.

Indeed, Gatland faces an injury crisis in the back-row with Aaron Shingler, Ellis Jenkins and James Davies also being sidelined too. Therefore the Kiwi coach has brought in Thomas Young of Wasps and Josh Turnbull of Cardiff to provide cover.

In other news, the ten front-row forwards who played during the 2018 Under Armour Series against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa remain the same with the work horse Alun Wyn Jones once again taking up the captaincy role.

Shifting to the back-line Gatland will have another selection dilemma to solve at fly-half with Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell and Jarrod Evans all battling it out for the number 10 jersey.

Finally, Hallam Amos returns from injury to throw his name in the mix for one of the back-three positions in the Welsh back-line.

“We are incredibly excited heading into the 2019 Guinness Six Nations and we are looking forward to kicking the tournament off in Paris against France,” said Warren Gatland.

“We have a really experienced squad of players, who have been around a number of campaigns together and we feel we are in a pretty good place going into this huge year.

“We have got a few injuries and have selected a larger squad because of that. We initially selected 40 players but that was reduced to 39 on Monday with Taulupe’s injury ruling him out.

“Six Nations rugby is an important time of year for rugby fans, players and coaches alike and we are all looking forward to meeting up and preparing for this year’s championship.”