Poll: Which of these is the best Six Nations ground?

Which of these is the best Six Nations ground?

If you are lucky enough to get ticket to any Six Nations game, you will have a hell of a time. But which venue offers the most to fans during the Six Nations?

We want to know which of these six stadiums is your favourite. Your choice may be the best one to visit for accessibility and atmosphere… you may even think one of them is much better looking, architecturally, than the others!

Simply scroll to the bottom and click on your choice in the poll box below. And here are a few facts about the six venues.

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Opened in 2010, this stadium replaced the demolished Lansdowne Road as the home of Irish rugby. It has a capacity of 51,700.

The first match Ireland played at the new home was against South Africa, a game they lost. By the end of these Six Nations, Ireland will have faced Italy, Wales and Scotland there.

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Situated in Edinburgh’s West End (near Haymarket) this stadium was first built in 1925. The Scottish Rugby Union took a significant hit in renovating the ground in 1995.

BT Murrayfield has a capacity of 67,144 – though it is believed that 104,000 people squeezed in to watch Scotland take on Wales in 1975. By the end of these Six Nations, Scotland will have faced France and England there.

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

In the heart of Cardiff lies the Principality Stadium. It first opened it’s doors in 1999 and was previously known as the Millennium Stadium. In the past Wales had played at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Principality has a capacity of 74,500. The first match played there was against the Springboks – a contest Wales won. By the end of these Six Nations, Wales will have played Scotland, Italy and France there.

Stade de France, Paris

France’s national stadium opened its doors to the world in 1998. Technically it is in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. It has a capacity of 81,338 and it is home to the national football team as well as the rugby side.

The first rugby match held at the new stadium was a victory over England in February 1998. By the end of these Six Nations, France will have played Ireland and England there (the national team have a ‘home’ game against Italy, but this will be played in Marseille).

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy used to play at the Stadio Flaminio, but from 2012 onwards the national side have played at the much-larger Stadio Olimpico. With a capacity of 70,634, the stadium is home to Serie A football clubs Lazio and Roma, as well as the Italian rugby team.

In Italy’s first Six Nations outing there, they narrowly lost to England, 19-15. By the end of these Six Nations, Italy will have played England and Scotland there.

Twickenham, London

Out in South West London is Twickenham. An original construction was laid down in 1909, famously on a cabbage patch. It has gone through a number of redevelopments since, and capacity is now set at 82,000. The first match after its last redevelopment was a loss to New Zealand in November 2006.

The ground also plays host to the Premiership finals and has put on American Football matches and concerts. By the end of these Six Nations, England will have faced both Wales and Ireland there.

But enough of all that, which one is your favourite?

Which is the best Six Nations ground?

If you want to give us some reasons or tell us about your experiences at any of these stadiums, simply comment below or send us an email to rugbyworldletters@timeinc.com