Eddie Jones gives hard-hitting interview after England beat Wales

England may have beaten Wales 12-6 at Twickenham in the Six Nations, but Eddie Jones clearly wasn’t happy in a post-match interview he did with BBC 5 live.

It wasn’t his team he was criticising but the media for their opinions on Harlequin Mike Brown.

Many have questioned Brown’s continued involvement at full-back for England, believing Bath’s Anthony Watson would bring more of an attacking threat in the No 15 shirt.

Yet Brown was named Man of the Match in the win over Wales after impressing under the high ball, running hard lines and proving solid in defence.



Brown made the most metres for England with 116 and the joint-most carries (16) with Jonny May.

Jones is unhappy about media criticism of Brown and made those feelings clear in his interview with BBC 5 live rugby reporter Chris Jones after the game.

“You’re always criticising Mike Brown, now he’s had a good game you’re all on the bandwagon” said the England coach.

Jones went on to say the media believed they were better selectors than the England coaches.

Listen to Eddie Jones’s post-match interview with BBC 5 live here…

May scored two tries in the first half, one of which was converted by Owen Farrell, but England didn’t score any points after the break in what was the lowest scoring England v Wales game for 30 years.

Wales’ points game from penalties from Rhys Patchell and Gareth Anscombe.

England are aiming to be the first team to win three straight Six Nations titles and remain on course after this win.

Their next game is against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday 24 February. A trip to Paris to play France before a home game against Ireland follow in March.

