Who is leading the way in the 2018 Six Nations, be sure to check out the up to date table of who is top of the pile
Six Nations Table 2018
With the first fixtures of the 2018 Six Nations happening this weekend will we be updating this post after each round of games to make sure that you know who is leading the way.
On the final weekend of the tournament, it’s a repeat of this year’s last day, with Italy v Scotland kicking off events, before England have the chance to gain retribution against Ireland, in a potential title decider. The final game of the Championship takes place in Cardiff, where fans will hope last year’s near-100 minute game will not be repeated.
Six Nations Fixtures 2018
Saturday 3rd February Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm
Saturday 3rd February France v Ireland, 4.45pm
Sunday 4th February Italy v England, 3.00pm
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm
Saturday 10th February, England v Wales, 4.45pm
Sunday 11th February, Scotland v France, 3.00pm
Round 3
Friday 23nd February, France v Italy, 8.00pm*
Saturday 23rd February, Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm
Sunday 24th February, Scotland v England, 4.45pm
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 2.15pm
Saturday 10th March, France v England, Saturday 4.45pm
Sunday 11th March, Wales v Italy, Sunday 3.00pm
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12.30pm
Saturday 17th March, England v Ireland, Saturday 2.45pm
Saturday 17th March, Wales v France, Saturday 5.00pm
*Venue for this match will be announced at a later stage
