Italy stun Scotland to win first game in Rome for 11 years in huge Six Nations 2024 upset

Gonzalo Quesada's men held on at the death to win 31-29

At long last, Italy have won in Rome. Eleven years of hurt are finally over as for the first time since March 2013 – when they beat Ireland – the Azzurri have prevailed in the Italian capital.

Gonzalo Quesada’s men mounted an almighty comeback against Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, having been 12 and 11 points down at separate points.

However, the visitors had looked good value for their 22-16 half-time lead. Tries for Zander Fagerson and Kyle Steyn put them 14-3 up after 12 minutes but Player of the Match Juan Ignacio Brex crucially hit back for Italy.

Pierre Schoeman powered over for Scotland who would’ve felt aggrieved not to have had a bigger cushion at the break, they could easily have been out of sight. As it was, a penalty apiece from half-backs Paolo Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo helped ensure it remained a one-point game heading into the second half.

And the home side exploded into life after the break, scoring 15 unanswered points as former England hopeful Louis Lynagh raced over for a score on debut before replacement scrum-half Stephen Varney buried over after a sustained period of pressure.

Scotland were not going to go down without a fight, however and Sam Skinner – not to be denied from close range this time like he controversially was against France – scored under the posts to give his side hope with just a couple of minutes on the clock.

A Finn Russell chip to Steyn got Scotland downfield from the resulting kick-off and wave after wave of pressure came from a white wall of Scots. But Italy held firm time after time and eventually the knock-on came just as Scotland were starting to find a foothold in penalty range.

The emotion was palpable on the final whistle, flanker Seb Negri on the verge of tears as he ran onto the pitch in unbridled joy along with Lynagh, who bares none of the scars of old but was equally overjoyed.

Italy now head to Wales with a good chance of avoiding the Wooden Spoon while Scotland must regroup ahead of a trip to Dublin on Super Saturday.

