Ireland win 26-5 to keep hopes of a

Watch: Hugo Keenan try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg

Ireland’s bonus point win over Scotland means that it’s over to France in the final match of Super Saturday to decide where the Six Nations title goes. But they have a Triple Crown and put on a dominant display in Dublin, winning 26-5. If things fall for them – and England do them a favour – they could still win it all.

However, the best moment of the match in Dublin came not long into the second half…

It looked a certain score for Scotland, but up stepped Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan to pull off an incredible cover tackle.

How about this for a never die attitude? Keenan has been one of the stars of this Six Nations championship.

With the ball bobbling off a loose boot and bouncing up for the Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, he hacked ahead, collected his own kick and thought he saw an outside gap. With Keenan racing to cover, the Scotland full-back eschewed the inside pass to Sam Johnson for what looked like a certain score to try and make it to the corner himself.

But Ireland’s 15 caught a leg some three metres out and dragged Hogg into touch as he looked in vain for an offload.

The intervention came at exactly the right time as a score for Scotland would have made it 14-10 with a tricky touchline conversion to come. But Keenan’s try-saver ensured that there was no score and the home side maintained their two-score lead.

Ireland got their two tries to this point from close range efforts by Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy, while Scotland’s first try was from fellow front-rower Pierre Schoeman.

Around the hour mark Ireland would score yet again – their third – through Josh van der Flier, and the Sexton conversion made it 21-5 to the hosts. Test matches at this level really do swing on big moments, and the Keenan try-saving tackle was special.

Ireland scored the bonus-point try through Conor Murray. It ended at 26-5 as eyes turned to Paris…

