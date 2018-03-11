The key talking points from Wales’ 38-14 win over Italy in the 2018 Six Nations



Wales v Italy Talking Points from Cardiff

It wasn’t quite the cakewalk that some expected but a new-look Wales side had too much firepower for Italy, running in five tries and climbing to second spot in the Six Nations table.

George North, back in the side after injury, scored against the Azzurri for a fifth match in succession. The wing grabbed a brace to go with scores by centre Hadleigh Parkes, lock Cory Hill and flanker Justin Tipuric. Parkes was awarded the Man of the Match award by commentator Jonathan Davies.

Warren Gatland’s side were reduced to 13 men briefly in the second half after yellow cards for Liam Williams and Gareth Davies, but Hill’s try took Wales three scores clear at 24-7 and Italy’s hopes of ending a debilitating championship losing streak faded. This was their 16th successive Six Nations loss, one shy of France’s all-time record.

Here are the key talking points from Cardiff…

Increasing the depth

Wales’ ten changes contributed to a lack of fluency but overall there were plenty of pluses for Gatland and his coaching team.

Flanker James Davies had an encouraging debut, earning the game’s first turnover as early as the second minute, and he finished as the game’s top tackler – with 18 – before taking his leave 15 minutes from time.

Elliot Dee was excellent at hooker and lock Cory Hill cemented his glowing reputation in the engine room. His 45th-minute try proved dispiriting for Italy, coming as it did when the visitors had a one-man advantage.

And how wonderful to see Taulupe Faletau back in the red jersey. Captain for the first time in his 71st Wales Test appearance, he was involved in one of the game’s best moves when supporting James Davies and linking with Justin Tipuric in a thrilling back-row breakout.

Early fireworks

Sometimes you can almost start too well. Wales flew out of the traps to score twice in six minutes. First, Parkes went through a poor tackle by Tommaso Castello that left him dazed and led to his departure.

Then fellow centre Owen Watkin marked his first Six Nations start by sprinting downfield from an interception and finding North, who duly scored Wales’ 200th Six Nations try – just as Rugby World had predicted in our preview! They’re the fourth country to reach that figure after England, Ireland and France.

Matteo Minozzi responded quickly for Italy as the breathless pace continued, but things calmed down for a long period as the Azzurri fronted up.

Magic of Minozzi

Minozzi was one of three men who Paul Grayson picked out as having caught his eye in this championship.

And amid a fusillade of tries and other near misses, there was none better than the Italian full-back’s score ten minutes in. His lightning feet left Liam Williams for dead on the short side, then Minozzi beat Gareth Davies for pace – which takes some doing – and dived into the corner before Steff Evans could intervene.

It was a brilliant try by the 21-year-old Minozzi, who thus embellished his fast-growing reputation. He was a menace to Wales all afternoon and also saved a try by beating Liam Williams for pace after both men chased after a hack upfield.

Yellow or red?

Liam Williams received a yellow card in the first half’s final moments after a tackle on Minozzi after the whistle had gone.

There was initial dismay by the BBC commentators that referee Jerome Garces was even bothering to consult with the TMO. But replays, from the clearest angle, showed that Williams’s shoulder connected forcefully with Minozzi’s face (and not with the neck, as TMO Marius Jonker asserted).

There was no ill intention of course but sanctions are outcome-based and full-back Williams could easily have been red-carded under the strict guidelines that exist to protect players from just this sort of reckless contact.

It capped a disappointing day for Williams, who failed to return after the sin-bin period had elapsed as Leigh Halfpenny came on as a replacement.

Basic errors

Italy can play – and at times they threatened to do the unthinkable by winning the match.

But once again they are left to rue costly lapses. They gifted Wales a 14-0 lead but turned round only ten points adrift. When Gareth Davies, carded for a deliberate knock-on, joined Liam Williams in the sin-bin, Italy had a 5m lineout chance against 13 men but lost the ball.

Hill’s try, from a one-out pass, was too soft from Italy’s perspective and that effectively ended the contest five minutes into the second half. Conor O’Shea’s men went into their shell a little in attack and began missing tackles as they tired in the last quarter.

Italy had more possession and territory over the course of the 80 minutes, which will delight O’Shea after the paucity of ball they achieved in Dublin and Marseille.

Furthermore, Dean Budd and Sergio Parisse were influential figures in the lineout, but the edifice somewhat crumbles when you miss one in five of the tackles you’re asked to make. Italy made 100 tackles but missed 25; Wales made 135 tackles and missed just eight. It is a hugely telling statistic.

So for all their promise, Italy have again finished second best by some distance and now must beat Scotland next week to avoid a third successive Six Nations whitewash.

Wales – Tries Parkes, North 2, Hill, Tipuric. Cons Anscombe 3, Halfpenny 2. Pen Anscombe.