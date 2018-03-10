Two France players were sent off for a tip tackle against England in the U20 Six Nations

WATCH: Horror tackle results in double red card for France U20

France U20 went into their game against England in Beziers looking to take another step towards a Six Nations Grand Slam. Eighty minutes later, not only had they suffered their first defeat of the championship but they had seen two players sent off for a horrendous tip tackle.

It was late in the game that England’s Fraser Dingwall looked to be in a good position over the ball at a breakdown, a typical jackal stance. France’s Hassane Kolingar and Pierre-Henri Azagoh then lifted him by the legs, turned him upside down and dropped him on the ground.

It was a horrendous tackle and the referee rightly showed both players a red card.

This is the footage of the incident from social media:

The tackle brings back memories of the one inflicted on Brian O’Driscoll in the first minute of the first British & Irish Lions Test of the 2005 tour to New Zealand. No disciplinary action was taken against Keven Mealamu or Tana Umaga back then, but you would expect these two French players to receive lengthy bans.

The two players lift Dingwall above the horizontal and he was not returned to ground safely, appearing to land on his shoulder/neck area. Fortunately, Dingwall did not get seriously injured in the incident, but it could have been far worse.

The sanctions for a dangerous ‘lifting’ tackle are:

Lower end – four weeks.

Mid-range – six weeks.

Top end – 12+ weeks.

Looking at this tackle, you would suspect it falls into the top-end range.

As for the U20 championship, England are now firmly back in the title race after bouncing back from a defeat by Scotland to beat France 22-6.

They play their final game against Ireland at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on Friday night following the women’s fixture.

France, who play Wales on Friday night in Colwyn Bay, and England are both level in the standings with 15 points but the French currently sit top of the table because of their better points difference.

