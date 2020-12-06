It will be a real contrast of experience in the final at Twickenham

England v France live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

The Autumn Nations Cup reaches its conclusion this afternoon, with England and France kicking off at 2pm in the final at Twickenham.

It’s ten months since France beat England in Paris in the Six Nations, but it will be a completely different team in blue that lines up for this match.

It will be a real contrast of experience, with England fielding a starting XV with 772 caps while France’s starting team has just 68. Four England players – Ben Youngs (103), Owen Farrell (87), George Ford (71) and Joe Launchbury (68) have as many caps as the entire French XV!

There is a full England v France match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the match wherever you are.

How to watch England v France from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like England v France, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

England v France live stream: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK and will show England v France (kick-off 2pm) live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, game console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

England v France live stream: How to watch from Ireland

Premier Sports will show England v France (kick-off 2pm) for Irish viewers.

If you have a Sky contract, Premier Sports is part of the broadcaster’s ‘Sports Extra’ package, which costs €10 a month for the first six months and €20 a month after that for Sky Sports customers (€17 and €34 for non-Sky Sports customers).

You can also access Premier Sports via a Now TV day or month pass, which allows you to watch sports channels without committing to a long-term contract.

England v France live stream: How to watch from France

France 2, a free-to-air channel, has the Autumn Nations Cup broadcast rights in France. They will be showing England v France, with the match kicking off at 3pm French time.

England v France live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream England v France (kick-off 9am EST and 6am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American football.

England v France live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with England v France kicking off at 1am in the early hours of Monday.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

England v France live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. England v France kicks off at 3am on Monday, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

England v France live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. England v France is on SuperSport’s Rugby channel (kick-off 4pm).

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

England v France live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like England v France, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

