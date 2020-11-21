Who will make it two ANC wins out of two? Don't miss the action at Twickenham

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

England and Ireland meet in the Autumn Nations Cup this afternoon at Twickenham (3pm), both looking to build on wins in the opening round.

Eddie Jones’s men have had the upper hand in the fixture in recent times and go into the match as reigning Six Nations champions.

You can read our full England v Ireland preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for England v Ireland wherever you are.

How to watch England v Ireland from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like England v Ireland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address, so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream that you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs. They recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK and will show England v Ireland (kick-off 3pm) live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for the period of the Autumn Nations Cup. If you’ve not signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial and you could watch the entire tournament in that time.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, game console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

Channel 4 will also show England v Ireland (kick-off 3pm) on free-to-air TV in the UK. Coverage starts at 2.15pm.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when England v Ireland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

England v Ireland (3pm) will be shown live on free-to-air RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream England v Ireland (kick-off 10am EST and 7am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with England v Ireland kicking off at 2am.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers. So you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. England v Ireland kicks off at 4am, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99). But if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. England v Ireland is on SuperSport Action (kick-off 5pm).

There are various DStv packages giving access to SuperSport. They range from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

England v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like England v Ireland at Twickenham, across Asia.

They will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

