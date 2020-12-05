Catch the action from the seventh-place play-off at BT Murrayfield

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

Fiji, finally, will play in the Autumn Nations Cup today when they take on Georgia in the seventh-place play-off at BT Murrayfield that kicks off the tournament’s finals weekend.

The Fijians’ three pool matches were cancelled because of a high number of positive Covid-19 tests but they have been able to pick a strong side for this match against Georgia, who they beat 45-10 at last year’s World Cup.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two nations – Fiji have won three of the previous four – and it’s a midday kick-off in Edinburgh. You can read our full Georgia v Fiji match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the game wherever you are.

How to watch Georgia v Fiji from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Georgia v Fiji, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK and will show Georgia v Fiji (kick-off midday) live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, game console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Georgia v Fiji takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from Ireland

Premier Sports will show Georgia v Fiji (kick-off midday) for Irish viewers.

If you have a Sky contract, Premier Sports is part of the broadcaster’s ‘Sports Extra’ package, which costs €10 a month for the first six months and €20 a month after that for Sky Sports customers (€17 and €34 for non-Sky Sports customers).

You can also access Premier Sports via a Now TV day or month pass, which allows you to watch sports channels without committing to a long-term contract.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from Georgia

Those in Georgia can watch the Lelos compete in the Autumn Nations Cup on Imedi TV. This match kicks off at 4pm Georgia time.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream Georgia v Fiji (kick-off 7am EST and 4am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling,motorsport and American football.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with Georgia v Fiji kicking off at 11pm.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. Georgia v Fiji kicks off at 1am in the early hours of Sunday, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Georgia v Fiji is on SuperSport Action (kick-off 2pm).

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Georgia v Fiji live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like Georgia v Fiji, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

