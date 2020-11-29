The Irish are looking for their fifth straight victory over the Lelos

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

Ireland will be looking to extend their winning run over Georgia to five Tests when they meet in the Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this afternoon (kick-off 2pm UK & Ireland time).

The three previous meetings on Irish soil have been won comfortably by the home side while Georgia lost by only four points to Ireland in the 2007 World Cup pool stages in France.

Simply getting some points on the scoreboard would boost the Lelos, who have been nilled in both their Autumn Nations Cup matches so far, while Ireland are looking to bounce back from defeat at Twickenham last time out.

Read our Ireland v Georgia match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Ireland v Georgia wherever you are in the world…

How to watch Ireland v Georgia from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Ireland v Georgia, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the UK

Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show Ireland v Georgia (kick-off 2pm) free to air in the UK. Coverage starts at 1.45pm, with presenter Lee McKenzie joined in the studio by Rory Best and Alex Corbisiero.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Ireland v Georgia takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Ireland

Ireland v Georgia (kick-off 2pm) will be broadcast live on free-to-air RTE One and RTE Player in Ireland. Coverage, which is presented by Daire O’Brien, starts at 1.40pm.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Georgia

Those in Georgia can watch the Lelos compete in the Autumn Nations Cup on Imedi TV.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream Ireland v Georgia (kick-off 9am EST and 6am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling,motorsport and American football.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with Ireland v Georgia kicking off at 1am in the early hours of Monday.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights – and it’s an early start! Ireland v Georgia kicks off at 3am on Monday morning, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Ireland v Georgia is on SuperSport’s Rugby channel (kick-off 4pm).

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Ireland v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like Ireland v Georgia, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

