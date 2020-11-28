Parc y Scarlets is the venue for today's meeting of old rivals – don't miss the action

Wales v England live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

Wales and England meet in the Autumn Nations Cup this afternoon at Parc y Scarlets (4pm).

England have lost on their two previous visits to the Principality, but are on a six-match winning run and go into the match as red-hot favourites.

“We’ve had the best of both worlds: young and enthusiastic players pushing for selection and experienced players coming back who are healthy, and that is a really healthy recipe for a team,” said England defence coach John Mitchell.

You can read our full Wales v England preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

How to watch Wales v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Wales v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream that you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN. It’s easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK and will show Wales v England (kick-off 4pm) live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for the period of the Autumn Nations Cup. If you’ve never signed up before, there’s currently a 30-day FREE trial so you could watch the entire tournament in that time.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, game console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

Free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales v England (kick-off 4pm). In Wales, you’ll find S4C on Sky channel 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104. In the rest of the UK, it’s Sky channel 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Premier Sports will broadcast Wales v England (kick-off 4pm) for Irish viewers.

If you have a Sky contract, Premier Sports is part of the broadcaster’s ‘Sports Extra’ package, which costs €10 a month for the first six months and €20 a month after that for Sky Sports customers (€17 and €34 for non-Sky Sports customers).

You can also access Premier Sports via a Now TV day or month pass, which allows you to watch sports channels without committing to a long-term contract.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream Wales v England (kick-off 11am EST and 8am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with Wales v England kicking off at 3am.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they’re offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers, so you could take advantage of that to watch the remaining ANC matches.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. Wales v England kicks off at 5am, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99). But if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January, you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Wales v England is on SuperSport Action (kick-off 6pm).

There are various DStv packages giving access to SuperSport. They range from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wales v England live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like Wales v England, in Asia. They will show matches in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

