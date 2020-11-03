A look at those providing expertise for the Autumn Nations Cup coverage

Who are Amazon Prime’s rugby pundits?

Amazon Prime Video is taking its first steps into the rugby market by covering the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup tournament.

The online streaming service is broadcasting 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup matches live in the UK, 13 of them exclusively.

If you already have Amazon Prime you will be able to watch the matches as part of your package, while new members can sign up to Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month – and as you can cancel at any time you could take it out just for the course of the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.

Experienced broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Durden-Smith are fronting Amazon Prime’s coverage while match commentary will come from Conor McNamara, Andrew Cotter, Jamie Lyall and Nick Heath. But what about the ‘talent’ they have as pundits? We take a look…

Amazon Prime Video have recruited a host of former international captains to offer their expertise and viewpoint during the Autumn Nations Cup.

Sam Warburton, who has captained the British & Irish Lions on two tours as well as led Wales a record 49 times, is part of the team.

He is joined by former England captain Dylan Hartley, ex-Scotland skipper John Barclay and another man who has led Wales in Scott Quinnell.

Former South Africa wing Bryan Habana, who is the second highest try-scorer in Test history with 67, is also one of the pundits along with former France flanker Serge Betsen, ex-England wing Topsy Ojo, Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts, who is still playing for the Dragons, and Ireland and Racing 92’s Simon Zebo.

Former internationals David Flatman, Paul Grayson, Jim Hamilton, Shane Horgan, Benjamin Kayser, Rory Lawson and Danielle Waterman are also involved in Prime’s coverage, as is Olympic gold medal-winning Fiji coach Ben Ryan.

