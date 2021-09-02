Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

There is a feast of international rugby coming up this autumn, with men’s and women’s Test matches scheduled in Europe and North America.

Highlights include repeats of the previous two Rugby World Cup finals. England take on world champions South Africa on 20 November at Twickenham while the Red Roses play a two-Test series against the Black Ferns, who triumphed in the 2017 final.

The All Blacks face Wales and Ireland while there is a Barbarians double header to wrap things up at the end of November.

All Tests involving the men’s Six Nations countries, bar Ireland, will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime in a similar arrangement to last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.

Below we’ve listed all the details of the autumn Internationals – men’s and women’s – coming up. Some fixture dates, kick-offs and TV information are still to be confirmed, and these will be updated when announced.

Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

All kick-offs UK & Ireland time.

SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER

Japan 23-32 Australia (Oita Stadium)

USA 14-104 New Zealand (FedExField, Washington DC)

SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER

Scotland 60-14 Tonga Men (BT Murrayfield) Kyle Steyn scores four in one-sided Scotland win

Spain 11-13 Italy A Men (Estadio Nacional Universidad Complutense, Madrid)

Sat 30 October, Wales 16-54 New Zealand (Principality Stadium) Beauden Barrett marks 100th Test with two tries

SUNDAY 31 OCTOBER

England 43-12 New Zealand Women (Sandy Park) Red Roses secure record win over Black Ferns



TUESDAY 2 NOVEMBER

USA 9-15 Canada Women (Infinity Park, Colorado)

SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER

USA 13-23 Canada Women (Infinity Park, Colorado)

Ireland 60-5 Japan Men (Aviva Stadium) Andrew Conway scores hat-trick against Japan

Italy 9-47 New Zealand Men (Stadio Olimpico)

France 46-3 South Africa Women (Stade de la Rabine, Vannes)

Portugal 20-17 Canada Men (Lisbon)

Spain 13-43 Fiji Men (Estadio Nacional Universidad Complutense, Madrid)

England 69-3 Tonga Men (Twickenham) Incredible Courtney Lawes try-saving tackle

Wales 18-23 South Africa Men (Principality Stadium) South Africa beat Wales in Cardiff for first time since 2013

France 29-20 Argentina Men (Stade de France)

SUNDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Romania 29-14 Uruguay Men (Bucharest)

Scotland 15-13 Australia Men (BT Murrayfield) Ewan Ashman’s try on Scotland debut

England 56-15 New Zealand Women (Franklin’s Gardens) Red Roses complete series win over Black Ferns

Wales 23-5 Japan Women (Cardiff Arms Park)

FRIDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Ireland 20-10 USA Women (RDS) Live on RTE Player

SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER

Wales 29-19 South Africa Women (Cardiff Arms Park)

Italy 16-37 Argentina Men (Stadio Monigo, Treviso)

Scotland 15-30 South Africa Men (BT Murrayfield) Rope-a-dope Scotland score incredible try against South Africa

France 38-13 New Zealand Women (Stade du Hameau, Pau)

French Barbarians 42-17 Tonga Men (Stade de Gerland, Lyon)

Ireland 29-20 New Zealand Men (Aviva Stadium) Heroic Ireland beat New Zealand for only the third time

Portugal 25-38 Japan Men (Coimbra)

England 32-15 Australia Men (Twickenham) Marcus Smith sets up Freddie Steward try

Belgium 0-24 Canada Men (Brussels)

SUNDAY 14 NOVEMBER

France 41-15 Georgia Men (Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux)

England 51-12 Canada Women (Twickenham Stoop) Heather Cowell scores double on Red Roses debut



Wales 38-23 Fiji Men (Principality Stadium) Remarkable Louis Rees-Zammit finish against Fiji

Scotland 36-12 Japan Women (DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh)

Brazil 22-24 Zimbabwe (Stellenbosch)

Italy A 31-13 Uruguay (Padova)

Namibia 60-24 Kenya (Stellenbosch)

SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Italy 17-10 Uruguay Men (Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma)

Scotland 29-20 Japan Men (BT Murrayfield) Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer

France v New Zealand Women (2pm, Stade Pierre-Antoine, Castres)

Georgia v Fiji Men (3pm, Aranjuez)

Ireland 15-12 Japan Women (RDS)



England 27-26 South Africa Men (Twickenham) England edge Springboks in instant classic

Wales 29-28 Australia Men (Principality Stadium) Last-gasp Priestland kick gives Wales breathless victory over Australia

France v New Zealand Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

Romania v Tonga Men (Bucharest)

Russia v Chile Men (Sochi)

SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER

Ireland v Argentina Men (2.15pm) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

England v USA Women (2.45pm, Sixways) Live on BBC Two

Wales v Canada Women (5pm, Cardiff Arms Park)

FRIDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Russia v Chile Men (Sochi)

SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Barbarians v Samoa XV Men (2.30pm, Twickenham)

Barbarians v South Africa Women (5.15pm, Twickenham)

