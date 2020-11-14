The Scotland prop scores as Gregor Townsend’s side secure bonus-point win in Florence

Zander Fagerson scores bizarre try as Scotland beat Italy

Zander Fagerson scored a bizarre try in Scotland’s 28-17 bonus-point victory over Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup in Florence.

The try came in the 50th minute of the match after strong build-up work from Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe. Hamish Watson then took play to within a few metres of the line and as he passed from the floor the ball took a deflection from the fingertips of Italy No 8 Jake Polledri and fell into the hands of Fagerson.

The unusual trajectory of the ball appeared to catch players off-guard and many stopped playing while Fagerson strolled over the line – or “trundled” in the words of TMO Wayne Barnes as he checked whether there had been any infringements in the build-up.

Even Fagerson himself looked a little bemused as he crossed the line, but it was a harsh reminder to the Italy team to always play to the referee’s whistle.

Here are a few reactions to the try from social media…

Duhan van der Merwe had scored the opening try for Scotland in the 25th minute, picking a brilliant line to take Ali Price’s pass and cut between two Italian defenders. Here it is…

Scott Cummings and George Turner also scored tries from close range to ensure Scotland left Florence with a try bonus point as well as the victory.

Yet Italy scored the best try of the game. That first-half five-pointer began when Paolo Garbisi released Marco Zanon, who bumped off several Scotland defenders as he broke deep into the opposition half.

Zanon then offloaded to Marcello Violi, who in turn found Mattia Bellini and he then released Matteo Minozzi to run in from close range.

You can watch the Minozzi try here…

This was Scotland’s fifth straight Test win and they will be looking to make it six by beating France for the second time in 2020 when they meet at BT Murrayfield next weekend.

