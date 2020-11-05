Who has Franco Smith selected for this new tournament?
Italy Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
Italy picked up the unwanted ‘Wooden Spoon’ for a fifth straight year in the Six Nations having not won a championship game since 2015. Now they will be hoping for a change in fortunes in the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.
Italy start their pool campaign at home against Scotland and Fiji before travelling to Paris to face France. Then their final match is against the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that has the same ranking in their pool table.
Franco Smith, who was appointed Italy coach on a permanent basis earlier in the year having first taken over in an interim role, has selected a sqaud of 30 players for the tournament.
Italy Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
Forwards
Luca Bigi
Pietro Ceccarelli
Niccolo Cannone
Simone Ferrari
Danilo Fischetti
Leonardo Ghiraldini
Marco Lazzaroni
Gianmarco Lucchesi
Maxime Mbanda
Johan Meyer
Sebastian Negri
Jake Polledri
Daniele Rimpelli
David Sisi
Abraham Steyn
Nicolae Cristian Stoian
Giosue Zilocchi
Backs
Tommaso Allan
Mattia Bellini
Carlo Canna
Paolo Garbisi
Matteo Minozzi
Federico Mori
Luca Morisi
Guglielmo Palazzani
Luca Sperandio
Jacopo Trulla
Stephen Varney
Marcello Violi
Marco Zanon
Italy Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Italy’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Saturday 14 Nov, Italy v Scotland, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Two
Saturday 21 Nov, Italy v Fiji, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Three
Saturday 28 Nov, France v Italy, 8.10pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, Italy v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)
Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.