Italy picked up the unwanted ‘Wooden Spoon’ for a fifth straight year in the Six Nations having not won a championship game since 2015. Now they will be hoping for a change in fortunes in the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.

Italy start their pool campaign at home against Scotland and Fiji before travelling to Paris to face France. Then their final match is against the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that has the same ranking in their pool table.

Franco Smith, who was appointed Italy coach on a permanent basis earlier in the year having first taken over in an interim role, has selected a sqaud of 30 players for the tournament.

Italy Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Forwards

Luca Bigi

Pietro Ceccarelli

Niccolo Cannone

Simone Ferrari

Danilo Fischetti

Leonardo Ghiraldini

Marco Lazzaroni

Gianmarco Lucchesi

Maxime Mbanda

Johan Meyer

Sebastian Negri

Jake Polledri

Daniele Rimpelli

David Sisi

Abraham Steyn

Nicolae Cristian Stoian

Giosue Zilocchi

Backs

Tommaso Allan

Mattia Bellini

Carlo Canna

Paolo Garbisi

Matteo Minozzi

Federico Mori

Luca Morisi

Guglielmo Palazzani

Luca Sperandio

Jacopo Trulla

Stephen Varney

Marcello Violi

Marco Zanon

Italy Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Italy’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

Saturday 14 Nov, Italy v Scotland, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, Italy v Fiji, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, France v Italy, 8.10pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, Italy v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)

