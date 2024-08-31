How to watch Argentina v Australia: Live stream today’s Rugby Championship 2024 match in La Plata

Can the Wallabies claim their first Rugby Championship win of 2024 in the Pumas' back yard?

Two sides with differing fortunes in this year’s Rugby Championship are about to kick off. This guide explains how to watch Argentina v Australia live streams, wherever you are in the world.

UK viewers can tune in via Sky/Now, while Aussies can watch on Stan Sport. There are also numerous countries where this Rugby Championship game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the action kicks off, you can use a VPN to watch a Pumas v Wallabies live stream from abroad.

Argentina got their 2024 tournament off to a memorable start, beating the mighty All Blacks in Wellington – just their third ever victory over New Zealand. Although they suffered a comprehensive loss in the Eden Park follow-up, they’re sure to be confident in front of a home crowd, and will want to give legendary hooker Agustin Creevy a fitting send-off in his final game for the Pumas. Things are looking less rosy for the Wallabies. After their dismal showing under Eddie Jones at last year’s Rugby World Cup, new Australia coach Joe Schmidt seemed to have turned a corner with back-to-back wins over Wales. But after a pair of humbling defeats to the All Blacks – one against a largely second-string side – they’ll be desperate for a win.

It’s looking like a chilly, rainy evening in La Plata for the second of this weekend’s Rugby Championship matches – kick-off is at 11.00pm if you’re in the UK and 8.00am if you’re in Australia. Read on to find out how to watch Argentina v Australia live streams. If you want to tune into other games in the tournament, check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship from anywhere. Scroll down to the end of the article for the teams.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the broadcaster for Rugby Championship games. You can watch an Argentina v Australia live stream on Sky Sports Action, but it’ll mean a late night because the match kicks off at 11.00pm BST tonight. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.) If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the match, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams FOR FREE around the world

Pumas v Wallabies live streams will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Argentina v Australia live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second Rugby Championship match of the weekend. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 9 is only showing the Wallabies’ home games and Bledisloe Cup matches, so Aussie fans looking to watch an Argentina v Australia live stream will have to pay for subscription service Stan Sport to tune in. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your Stan plan. The match kicks off at 8.00am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the Pumas v the Wallabies. Kick-off is at midnight SAST on Sunday.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. This one’s a Sunday morning kick-off – the action starts at 10.00am NZST.

How to watch Argentina v Australia in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. Argentina v Australia kicks off at 6.00pm ET / 3.00pm PT this afternoon.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is a perfect destination for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

Argentina v Australia teams and referee

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiago Cordero, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Joaquin Oviedo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz

Australia

Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hamish Stewart, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgense

New Zealand’s James Doleman is the referee for today’s game. He’s assisted by fellow New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe and France’s Pierre Brousset. Another Kiwi, Glenn Newman, is on TMO duties.

