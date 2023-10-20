New Zealand into Rugby World Cup final. Again

The All Blacks beat Argentina 44-6 in Paris

The full horrors of the Rugby World Cup draw were on show as the All Blacks walked their semi-final against Argentina. New Zealand are into the Rugby World Cup final for the fifth time in their history and barely broke sweat in getting there.

They won 44-6, with this the first time a team has scored more than 30 points in a semi-final since 2007.

It was some achievement by Argentina to make it this far. Their victory over Wales in the quarter-finals was madcap brilliance. But they were utterly humbled in Paris and with such a lopsided result, it rubbed dirt a tournament that was at its sparkling best just one week earlier when we were treated to four exceptional games of knockout rugby.

For the All Blacks, they were ruthlessness personified.

Will Jordan raced to the top of the Rugby World Cup top try-scorer list with a hat-trick. Shannon Frizell got two tries. Aaron Smith was scoring a try after selling a dummy so hard that Pumas were taking out subscriptions. The scrum mullered Argentina. Richie Mo’unga had the game right there in front of him for 80 minutes.

Perhaps the busiest person on the night was the stadium DJ, who found themselves trying to gee-up the crowd as the second half wore on. It was needed as the action on the field fizzled out.

Let’s hope for a show from England and South Africa in the second semi-final, tomorrow. We need to pick up momentum again.

