The Rugby Championship sides meet in the first of two Tests in Argentina

Watch Argentina v Australia as the two southern hemisphere giants meet in a tantalising follow-up to Saturday’s Greatest Rivalry action in South Africa.

With the Rugby Championship on hold to make way for the All Blacks’ series against the Springboks, the Wallabies have travelled to Argentina for two Tests against the Pumas.

This first match in San Salvador de Jujuy is a hard one to call, with the sides ranked seventh and eighth in the world, respectively. Both teams had similar records in the new Nations Championship, having each picked up a win and two defeats against northern hemisphere opposition.

Since then, the Pumas have run the world champion Springboks close, while the Wallabies (under new head coach Les Kiss) have won two games against Japan, the second emphatically. But who will have the upper hand in San Salvador de Jujuy?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST (Saturday) / 5.00am AEST (Sunday), and you can watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams for free in the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– Argentina v Australia date: Saturday 29 August 2026 – Argentina v Australia kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm SAST / 9.00pm CET / 5.00am AEST (Sunday) / 7.00am NZST (Sunday) / 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT – Argentina v Australia venue: 23 de Agosto Stadium, San Salvador de Jujuy – Argentina v Australia free stream: RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Pumas v Wallabies for FREE

If you’re in the US you can enjoy a FREE double-bill of top international rugby action, with South Africa v New Zealand and Argentina v Australia live streams both available on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. While the service is free to use in the States, you will need to register before you can watch the games.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon.

If you’re away from home this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual Argentina v Australia live stream as if you were back at home. Read on to find out more…

Stream Argentina v Australia from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this Pumas v Wallabies First Test. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to the game when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar believe NordVPN is currently the best in the world.

More ways to watch Argentina v Australia UK and Ireland: Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland need to head to Sky Sports+ for this game, which kicks off at 8.00pm BST. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans.

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland need to head to Sky Sports+ for this game, which kicks off at 8.00pm BST. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Australia: Aussie fans can watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams ad-free on subscription service Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 5.00am AEST on Sunday morning.

Aussie fans can watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams ad-free on subscription service , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 5.00am AEST on Sunday morning. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Argentina v Australia is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is at 7.00am NZST on Sunday morning.

In New Zealand, Argentina v Australia is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is at 7.00am NZST on Sunday morning. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Pumas v Wallabies live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.00pm SAST tonight.

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