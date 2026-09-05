Can Australia extend new boss Les Kiss’s winning start in the job?

Watch Argentina v Australia as the two other Rugby Championship sides remind the world that southern hemisphere rugby isn’t just about the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series unfolding in South Africa.

The two sides served up a highly memorable encounter last weekend, as the Wallabies held off a Pumas onslaught to secure a 27-21 victory in San Salvador de Jujuy. Now the tour moves to Mendoza, as Australia look to extend new head coach Les Kiss’s winning start in the job.

Kiss isn’t resting on his laurels, making several changes to a winning team as he experiments ahead of next year’s home Rugby World Cup. Most notably, Ben Donaldson makes his first start at fly-half since 2024, while Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i resume their centre partnership. Captain Harry Wilson returns to the back-row.

Argentina boss Felipe Contepomi has also made some changes as he tries to arrest a run of three consecutive defeats. Bath’s Santiago Carreras moves from fly-half to full-back, with Nicholas Roger taking the number 10 shirt. The Pumas head coach has also made changes in the pack, with Pedro Delgado coming in at prop, Efrain Elias and Franco Molina forming a new second row partnership, and Guido Petti shifting to the back row in place of Benjamin Grondona.

You can watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams for free in the United States, and there are also viewing options in the UK, South Africa and New Zealand.

If you’re away from home right now you can still follow the action as it happens if you use a VPN. We’ve got all the details you need below, including team line-ups .

Can I watch Argentina v Australia for free?

Yes, if you live in the United States. US viewers can watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use but you do need to register beforehand.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm EDT / 2.00pm PDT this afternoon.

If you’re a US resident travelling overseas this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual Argentina v Australia live stream as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. Scroll down the article to find out more.

Other ways to watch Pumas v Wallabies Second Test

UK and Ireland

Sky Sports is showing the game on Sky Sports Action. The game kicks off at 10.00pm BST tonight.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch Argentina v Australia live streams on the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month.

Now Sports offers a daily subscription for £14.99. Monthly packages are also available, starting at £28. If you just want to watch this game rather than subscribing for a longer period,

Australia Rugby fans down under should head to Stan Sport for Pumas v Wallabies live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month). Kick-off is 7.00am on Sunday morning.

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Pumas v Wallabies live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. The match kicks off at a rather sociable 9.00am NZST on Sunday morning.

South Africa

SuperSport has the TV rights for this game against the Springboks’ regular Rugby Championship opposition, which kicks off at 11.00pm SAST tonight. There are various SuperSport packages available – including options to stream online or watch on your TV via DStv – so take a look to find out what works best for you.

How to watch Argentina v Australia from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Pumas v Wallabies live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Argentina v Australia second Test teams and officials

Argentina

Santiago Carreras, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, Ignacio Mendy, Nicolas Roger, Simon Benitez Cruz; Boris Wenger, Ignacio Ruiz, Pedro Delgado, Ephrain Elias, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera (captain), Guido Petti, Joaquin Moro

Replacements:

Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Moreno, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Martin Scelzo, Facundo Cardozo, Gaonzalo Bertranou, Mateo Soler

Australia

Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Ryan Lonergan; Angus Bell, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross, Massimo De Lutiis, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Charlie Cale, Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry

James Doleman (New Zealand) is the referee for this one, assisted by fellow Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe and Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy). Glenn Newman (also New Zealand) is the TMO.

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