Watch Argentina v Samoa live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Los Pumas need to bounce back with a win while Samoa eye Rugby World Cup quarter-final in this Pool D match

England are streaking ahead in Pool D but there’s a battle going on to progress into the quarter-finals alongside them. That’s a good reason to watch an Argentina v Samoa live stream, and this article includes details of how to tune in wherever you are – including information on how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne is the venue for a match that neither country can afford to lose, and kicks off on Friday 22 September at 4:45pm (BST). If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Argentina v Samoa FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Argentina’s Rugby World Cup campaign started with a disappointing opening round loss to England while Samoa hit the ground running with a comfortable 43-10 victory over Chile.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Argentina v Samoa live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream for FREE in the UK

As they have done for may years, ITV hold the exclusive rights to air the Rugby World Cup in the UK. Argentina v Samoa takes place on Friday 22 September with coverage getting underway at 4:00pm (BST) on ITV1, leading up to the 4:45pm kick-off.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but fancy tuning into your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Argentina v Samoa: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad for the match, you can tune in using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 5:00pm on Friday 22 September and the match kicks off at 5:45pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Argentina v Samoa will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ1 and RTÉ Player. Coverage starts at 4:15pm, ahead of a 4:45pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Argentina v Samoa FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream from the USA

Argentina v Samoa kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT). The match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream from Australia

Wallabies fans will have plenty of interest in the match as they could be facing one of these teams in a quarter-final clash should they turn their tournament around after the Fiji loss. Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 1:30am on Saturday 23 September, with kick off at 1:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 3:45am kick-off on Saturday 23 September, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Argentina v Samoa kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Argentina v Samoa: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Argentina v Samoa live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Argentina v Samoa: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Saturday 23 September

New Zealand: 3:45am, Saturday 23 September

France: 4:45pm

