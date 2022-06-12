Find out who Dave Rennie has picked in his first Wallabies squad of the year

Australia Squad for England Series 2022

Dave Rennie has named a 35-player Australia squad for July’s three-Test series against England.

Waratahs back-row Michael Hooper will captain the Wallabies squad, which includes six uncapped players – Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Jed Holloway, Cadeyrn Neville, David Porecki and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Brumbies lock Neville gets his first international call-up at the age of 33 while Vunivalu is selected having impressed for the Reds following his switch from rugby league.

Rennie’s three overseas-based picks for the matches in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney are fly-half Quade Cooper, centre Samu Kerevi and wing Marika Koroibete.

Reece Hodge is arguably the most high-profile omission while Izack Rodda is ruled out with a foot injury. Fraser McReight is another not included, with Rennie saying the back-rower will benefit more from playing in the Pacific Nations Cup with Australia A.

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies, 53 Tests)

Angus Bell (Waratahs, 16 Tests)

Pone Fa’amausili (Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies, 25 Tests)

Nick Frost (Brumbies, uncapped)

Michael Hooper (Waratahs, 118 Tests)

Jed Holloway (Waratahs, uncapped)

Rob Leota (Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests)

Lachlan Lonergan (Brumbies, 4 Tests)

Cadeyrn Neville (Brumbies, uncapped)

Matt Philip (Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests)

David Porecki (Waratahs, uncapped)

Pete Samu (Brumbies, 19 Tests)

Scott Sio (Brumbies, 69 Tests)

James Slipper (Brumbies, 114 Tests)

Darcy Swain (Brumbies, 10 Tests)

Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds, 38 Tests)

Rob Valetini (Brumbies, 18 Tests)

Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds, 10 Tests)

Backs

Tom Banks (Brumbies, 19 Tests)

Quade Cooper (Kintetsu Liners, 75 Tests)

Jake Gordon (Waratahs, 10 Tests)

Len Ikitau (Brumbies, 13 Tests)

Andrew Kellaway (Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests)

Samu Kerevi (Suntory Sungoliath, 38 Tests)

Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights, 42 Tests)

Noah Lolesio (Brumbies, 9 Tests)

Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds, 15 Tests)

James O’Connor (Queensland Reds, 61 Tests)

Hunter Paisami (Queensland Reds, 15 Tests)

Izaia Perese (Waratahs, 2 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (Queensland Reds, 16 Tests)

Suliasi Vunivalu (Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Nic White (Brumbies, 47 Tests)

Tom Wright (Brumbies, 10 Tests)

Australia Fixtures July 2022

Sat 2 July, Australia v England (10.55am, Perth) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 9 July, Australia v England (10.55am, Brisbane) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 16 July, Australia v England (10.55am, Sydney) Live on Sky Sports

