Australia v France live stream: How to watch the Test series

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa is not the only one to feature a three-Test series; France are playing a triple-header in Australia. The two sides known for attacking rugby are playing three Tests in 11 days.

First Test: Australia v France, Wednesday 7 July, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Second Test: Australia v France, Tuesday 13 July, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Third Test: Australia v France, Saturday 17 July, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

France have rested a lot of their big names for this tour, including star scrum-half Antoine Dupont, but there is still plenty of talent in the squad.

The Wallabies will be looking to find form ahead of the Rugby Championship, particularly after the Australian franchises struggled in the recent Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

Here are the teams for the opening Test in Brisbane and below are details of how to find a reliable live stream from different countries across the world.

Australia: Tom Banks; Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Matt To’omua, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Isi Naisarani, Tate McDermott, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud; Jean-Baptise Gros, Gaetan Barlot, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Anthony Jelonch (captain), Sekou Macalou.

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Quentin Walcker, Sipili Falatea, Florent Vanverberghe, Baptiste Pesenti, Cameron Woki, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier.

Australia v France live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports is showing all three of the Australia v France Tests, which kick off at 11am UK & Ireland time.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Australia v France live stream: How to watch from France

Les Bleus’ three July Tests are being shown on Canal+ is France.

Australia v France live stream: How to watch from Australia

The Wallabies’ three Tests against France, which kick off at 8pm local time, will be shown on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

Australia v France live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The Australia v France series will be live on SKY Sport NZ, with matches kicking off at 10pm NZ time.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

Australia v France live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has live coverage of this three-Test series, with all matches kicking off at noon South Africa time.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

