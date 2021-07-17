The Australia wing was red-carded for a high tackle after just five minutes – but the Wallabies won the match and the series

Marika Koroibete sent off against France

Marika Koroibete was sent off just five minutes into Australia’s decisive third Test against France in Brisbane – but the Wallabies came through to win the match 33-30 and the series 2-1.

Wallabies wing Koroibete was red-carded by referee Ben O’Keeffe for a high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch.

Jelonch was receiving an Australian restart when he was tackled by Koroibete and the TMO came in to review the incident.

The officials ruled that it was foul play, with Koroibete making direct contact with Jelonch’s neck/head after coming in to make the tackle from distance and with force while there was no significant drop in height from Jelonch to mitigate.

Koroibete was sent off by O’Keeffe – the Kiwi who will referee the second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions 2021 – while Jelonch went for an HIA.

The incident sparked controversy on social media, with a lot of people disagreeing with the decision and unimpressed with Jelonch’s reaction to the tackle.

Others believed it was the right call given World Rugby’s current clampdown on dangerous high tackles.

Red cards have been a regular talking point in the northern hemisphere this year as the new framework regarding head-high contact has resulted in more sendings off.

The Wallabies dealt with the numerical disadvantage well in the first half and the scores were level 20-20 at the break.

Then France took the lead early in the second period with this brilliant long-range try.

Taniela Tupou went over from close range to level things up at 27-27, with just under half an hour to go – and then it came down to the kickers, just as the first two Tests of the series had.

Australia won the first with a late Noah Lolesio penalty and France the second with a late Melvyn Jaminet penalty.

It was the same two kickers exchanging penalties in the final ten minutes of this match, with Lolesio’s three points in the 78th minute decisive. Australia held out the French in the closing minutes for a three-point win, which sealed the series.

