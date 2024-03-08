Watch Wallaby Izaia Perese score stunning Super Rugby try for Waratahs – after showing off more than he bargained for!

The Waratahs lost to the Highlanders

Australia centre Izaia Perese accidentally showed his bum in the build-up to a wonder try in Super Rugby. Perese, who plays for the Waratahs, offloaded to teammate Mark Nawaqanitawase but as he did he was tackled and his shorts came down.

The player managed to pull them up while continuing to run to catch Nawaqanitawase’s grubber kick. He picked up the ball, evaded multiple defenders and scored.

Despite the impressive score, the Waratahs lost the match to the Highlanders 23-21. Waratahs captain Jake Gordon spoke about the loss post-match.

“That loss really hurts,” Gordon said. “I thought the first half was of really high quality. We were powerful early and got really clean ball. In the second half, we couldn’t build on any phases and were pretty scrappy at some points.

“Every time we put ourselves in a good position, we seemed to turn the ball over far too easily. I still think at points of the game we looked really sharp, but we just weren’t as sharp when it mattered. We had an opportunity at the end to win it, but it wasn’t to be. That’s not on Tane. He had a great game and put in so much effort.

“We had a number of other opportunities to win the game and that’s something we’ve got to work on.”

Perese’s short incident happens on a more frequent basis in rugby than fans may think. Most recently, England player Tommy Freeman was tackled and his shorts came down. The incident happened in a Six Nations match against Italy, a game England won.

