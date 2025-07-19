Who is Nick Champion de Crespigny? Ten things you should know about Australia flanker on debut v British & Irish Lions

The Western Force back-rower was selected for the first Test in Brisbane by Joe Schmidt

Nick Champion de Crespigny is a new Wallaby cap at the age of 29 after being named in Joe Schmidt’s starting XV to take on the British & Irish Lions in the first Test in Brisbane.

Champion de Crespigny was handed the unenviable task of filling the boots of the injured Rob Valetini on the blindside flank against the tourists.

Here are ten things you should know about the lastest Australian rugby union international…

Ten things you should know about Nick Champion de Crespigny

1. Champion de Crespigny was born in Canberra on 27 June 1996

2. He began playing rugby union at the age of eight at Canberra Grammar School

3. Champion de Crespigny was big into rowing and took part in the Australian Youth Olympic Festival in Sydney in 2013

4. His grandfather, Rafe de Crespigny, is a renowned historian and sinologist who was awarded the Centenary Medal in 2001 for services to Australian society in Asian studies

5. The surname (prounounced Champion de-crep-nee) originates from Normandy in northern France

6. Champion de Crespigny moved to Sydney University to study and played for the rugby club between 2016 and 2021, winning two Shute Shield titles in 2018 and 2019

7. His cousin Richard made the news in 2010 when he landed a Qantas flight after it experienced uncontained engine failure.

8. After a couple of Super Rugby pre-seasons spent with Melbourne Rebels and the Waratahs, Champion de Crespigny was signed by Castres in France’s Top 14 for the 2021-22 season with head coach Pierre Henry-Broncan a fan of his physicality after following him in Australia

9. Champion de Crespigny played at No 7 in the 2022 Top 14 final which Castres lost to Montpellier. He joined Western Force ahead of the 2025 season, returning to Australia

10. Champion de Crespigny played against the Lions for the Western Force in Perth in the opening game down under of the 2025 series and he had a coming together with Henry Pollock. He was named to start against the touring team in the first Test at No 6. He was described as an on-field “psycho” by his fellow flanker Fraser McReight in the pre-game build-up

