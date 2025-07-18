The game we've all been waiting for is finally here...

Watch Australia v British & Irish Lions live streams as the tourists play the first of their three eagerly anticipated Test matches against the Wallabies.

This article will tell you all you need to know to watch Australia v British & Irish Lions online, on TV and from anywhere – including a free option for fans in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the page for a match preview.

Watch Wallabies v Lions: Key details

Watch Wallabies v British & Irish Lions live streams FOR FREE in Australia

The Wallabies’ long-awaited series against the Lions is finally here and Aussie viewers can watch all three Tests for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Live coverage of the first Test from Brisbane gets underway at 7.30pm AEST on Saturday evening, ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

Residents of Australia who happen to be travelling overseas this weekend don’t have to miss out on their prized free Australia v British & Irish Lions live stream. You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to help you watch the game as if you were back home on your sofa. Details below…

How to watch Australia v Lions from anywhere

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is an ingenious piece of kit that can change your IP address, allowing your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. This brings the benefit of helping you to avoid geo-restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual subscription TV services when you’re travelling overseas. A good VPN also improves your online security, which is great for peace of mind, especially when using an unfamiliar internet connection.

Our friends at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs having tested hundreds of them, and they reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the bunch.

Watch the Lions on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

Every one of this year’s British & Irish Lions fixtures has been shown on Sky Sports, and that was never going to change for the Tests against Australia. The pre-match build up starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 10.00am BST, with the game itself kicking off at 11.00am.

There are plenty of ways to watch, including Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. The Sky website is the place to go for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) deals. If you want to avoid a longer contract or would simply prefer to watch specific games,

S4C and streaming services Free highlights will be available onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Saturday evening. The hour-long programme (only available with Welsh-language commentary) starts at 8.00pm BST.

Australia v Lions live streams in the United States

CBS and streaming service Paramount+ have signed a new deal with World Rugby, meaning they have exclusive rights to show all three of this year’s British & Irish Lions Tests in the US.

You’ll have to get up early to watch your Wallabies v Lions live stream, however, because the game gets underway at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Saturday morning.

Subscriptions to Paramount+ start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. A week-long free trial is also available for new subscribers.

Don’t have cable? You can still watch CBS through Fubo.

More Wallabies v Lions streams in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can also watch every British & Irish Lions match ad-free on Stan Sport. It’ll cost you $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

Watch the first Test in South Africa

Subscription platform SuperSport is the place to go for an Australia v British & Irish Lions live stream in South Africa. The match kicks off at 12.00pm SAST on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Stream Australia v British & Irish Lions in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the Lions’ TV home in New Zealand and they’ll be showing a Wallabies v Lions live stream on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 10.00pm NZST.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

