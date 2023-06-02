Who is Quade Cooper? Ten things you should know about Australia fly-half

The veteran No 10 is an Eddie Jones favourite

Quade Cooper is a legend of Australian rugby and is still on top of his game after a lengthy career. His game management is impeccable, he spots passes and kicks that other players wouldn’t and his penalty taking is excellent.

Read more: Australia Rugby World Cup squad

Here are 10 things you need to know about the star.

Ten things you should know about Quade Cooper

1. Quade Cooper was born on 5 April 1988 in Auckland, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft (1.82m) and weighs 14st 2lb (90kg).

2. Cooper currently plays for the Hanazono Liners but he has previously competed for the Rebels, Toulon, Brisbane City, East Coast Aces and the Reds.

3. He won his first cap for Australia in 2008 against Italy and has gone on to represent the country at two World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

4. Cooper moved to Australia when he was 13 after spending his early childhood in New Zealand.

5. He received his Australian citizenship in 2022 after five attempts. Cooper said when it was granted: “After five years, five attempts, 75 Test matches and a lot of help from the community and many people behind the scenes, I can finally say I’m Australian.”

6. Cooper had a short-lived boxing career, from 2013-2015, fighting three times and winning all three bouts.

7. He is from a rugby family as he is a cousin to Saracens and Scotland international Sean Maitland and Australian international Cheyenne Campbell.

8. Cooper was fined $60,000 and given a three-match ban for criticising Robbie Deans’ setup when he coached the Wallabies.

9. He founded his own clothing brand called SHOSAI.

10. Australia head coach Eddie Jones confirmed Cooper should be available to play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after an Achilles injury. “He’s due to play in a couple of weeks and everything’s on song. He’s progressing really nicely,” Jones said.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.