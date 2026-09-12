Everything you need to know to watch the new-look WXV Global Series online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the WXV Global Series as 12 of the best sides on the planet compete in a revamped tournament designed to pit teams from opposite ends of the world against each other.

This month the Women’s Six Nations sides play host, welcoming the likes of World Cup runners-up Canada, the Wallaroos and the mighty Black Ferns to Europe. Then, in October, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will head overseas to face their WXV Global Series rivals on their own turf.

This opening weekend sees the world champion Red Roses facing Australia, before games against Canada and New Zealand. Later on Saturday afternoon, Scotland face Canada and France take on New Zealand, but Ireland, Italy and Wales don’t start their campaigns until next weekend.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch WXV Global Series live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of free viewing options around the world. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to tune in if you’re travelling away from home.

Quick Guide

– WXV Global Series dates: 12 September-31 October, 2026

– WXV Global Series broadcasters: BBC (UK), Rugby Pass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand), TSN (Canada)

– WXV Global Series FREE Streams: BBC iPlayer (UK), England Rugby YouTube channel (UK – England games only), RugbyPass TV (international)

– Watch WXV Global Series from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

What are the WXV Global Series 2026 fixtures this weekend?

Saturday 12 September

England v Australia

CorpAcq Stadium, Salford

Kick-0ff: 3.00pm BST (local) / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT

Broadcasters: BBC iPlayer, website and app, England Rugby YouTube channel (UK), RugbyPass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand)

CorpAcq Stadium, Salford Kick-0ff: 3.00pm BST (local) / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZST (Sunday) / 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT Broadcasters: BBC iPlayer, website and app, England Rugby YouTube channel (UK), RugbyPass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand) Scotland v Canada

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm BST (local) / 5.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 3.10am NZST (Sunday) / 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT

Broadcasters: BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer, website and app (UK), RugbyPass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand), TSN (Canada)

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 4.10pm BST (local) / 5.10pm CET / 5.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEST (Sunday) / 3.10am NZST (Sunday) / 11.10am EDT / 8.10am PDT Broadcasters: BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer, website and app (UK), RugbyPass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand), TSN (Canada) France v New Zealand

Matmut Stadium de Gerland, Lyon

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 5.45pm CET (local) / 5.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Sunday) / 3.45am NZST (Sunday) / 11.45am EDT / 8.45am PDT

Broadcasters: RugbyPass TV (international), Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand)

Watch for FREE: WXV Global Series free live streams

Free WXV Global Series live streams are available around the world on Rugby Pass TV, though the availability of matches will vary depending on your region and whether another broadcaster is showing the game.

Check out the Rugby Pass TV schedule to see what’s showing where you are. Rugby Pass TV is free to use but you do need to register beforehand.

In the UK, you can watch England, Scotland and Wales in action across the BBC’s iPlayer, website and TV channels. England matches are also available on the England Rugby YouTube channel.

How to watch WXV Global Series 2026 from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching the WXV Global Series. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream WXV 2026 matches as if you were at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

WXV Global Series live streams in the UK

Home fixtures for England, Scotland and Wales will be available for free across the BBC. The sides’ matches will all be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected games also available on the BBC’s terrestrial channels. iPlayer is free to use, but you need to register to use the service. You also need a valid TV Licence to watch live television in the UK.

For games not involving the home nations – including France v New Zealand on Saturday afternoon – check out Rugby Pass TV for a free WXV Global Series live stream.

Watch WXV Global Series from Australia

Rugby fans down under should head to Stan Sport for WXV Global Series live streams. All of this weekend’s matches, including the Wallaroos clash with the world number one Red Roses, are available on the subscription service.

A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month).

Live stream the WXV Global Series in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch WXV live streams in New Zealand, with all three of Saturday’s games – including the Black Ferns’ trip to France – available on the service.

Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year.

Watch WXV Global Series in Canada

Selected WXV Global Series live streams are available on TSN Premium – including Canada’s match against Scotland on Saturday. The service will cost you $59.99 for your first three months, and $74.99 per quarter after that.

A full replay of Scotland v Canada will also be available for free on a delay on TSN5 from 4.30pm EDT / 1.30pm PDT.

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