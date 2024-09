WXV fixtures and tournament history

The WXV returns this autumn

WXV fixtures have been released for the three separate tournaments. The decision for which countries go into which competition is where they finish in other tournaments like the Women’s Six Nations.

The WXV began in 2023 with England winning WXV 1, Scotland taking WXV 2 and Ireland winning WXV 3.

But who is playing in each competition this year? And what are the fixtures? All the information is below.

WXV 1 fixtures

Sunday 29 September 2024

USA Women v England Women

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.35pm SAST / 8.45am AEST (Monday) / 11.45am NZDT (Monday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 3.00am BST (Monday) / 4.00am SAST (Monday) / 12.00pm AEST (Monday) / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET / 7.00pm PT

Saturday 5 October 2024

USA v France

Langley Event Centre, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT

Langley Event Centre, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.35pm SAST / 8.45am AEST (Monday) / 11.45am NZDT (Monday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT

Sunday 6 October 2024

New Zealand Women v England Women

Langley Event Center, Langley (Canada)

Kick-off: 9.00pm BST / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEST (Monday) / 9.00am NZDT (Monday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

Friday 11 October 2024

USA v Ireland

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 8.30pm BST / 9.30pm SAST / 5.30am AEST (Monday) / 8.30am NZDT (Monday) / 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT

Saturday 12 October 2024

New Zealand v France

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 11.45pm BST / 12.35pm SAST / 8.45am AEST (Monday) / 11.45am NZDT (Monday) / 6.45pm ET / 3.45pm PT

BC Place, Vancouver (Canada)

Kick-off: 3.00am BST / 4.00am SAST / 1.00pm AEST / 3.00pm NZDT / 10.00pm ET (Saturday) / 7.00pm PT (Saturday)

WXV 2 fixtures

Friday 27 September 2024

South v Japan

DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 28 September 2024

Australia v Wales

DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 11.30am BST / 12.30pm SAST / 8.30pm AEST / 11.30pm NZDT / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT

DHL Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 2.00pm BST / 3.00pm SAST / 11.00pm AEST / 1.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 9,00am ET / 6.00am PT

Friday 4 October 2024

Wales v Italy

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 5 October 2024

Japan v Scotland

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Friday 11 October

Wales v Japan

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 12 October

South Africa v Italy

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am ET

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

WXV 3 fixtures

Friday 27 September

Spain v Madagascar

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Saturday) / 3.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 28 September

Fiji v Hong Kong China

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 4.30am NZDT (Sunday)/ 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT

Friday 4 October

Madagascar v Hong Kong China

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Saturday) / 3.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 5 October

Fiji v Samoa

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 4.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT

Friday 11 October

Samoa v Madagascar

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Saturday) / 3.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 12 October

Netherlands v Hong Kong China

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 12.00am AEST (Sunday) / 2.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 4.30am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT

WXV 1 2023 results

Friday 20 October 2023

England 42-7 Australia

Sky Stadium, Wellington (New Zealand)

Saturday 21 October 2023

Canada 42-22 Wales

Sky Stadium, Wellington (New Zealand)

Sky Stadium, Wellington (New Zealand)

Friday 27 October 2023

England 45-12 Canada

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (New Zealand)

Saturday 28 October 2023

New Zealand 70-7 Wales

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (New Zealand)

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (New Zealand)

Friday 3 November 2023

Australia 25-19 Wales

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland (New Zealand)

Saturday 4 November 2023

France 20-29 Canada

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland (New Zealand)

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland (New Zealand)

WXV 2 2023 results

Friday 13 October 2023

Italy 28-15 Japan

Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Saturday 14 October 2023

USA 36-26 Samoa

Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch (South Africa)

Friday 20 October 2023

USA 14-24 Scotland

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Saturday 21 October 2023

Japan 32-10 Samoa

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Friday 27 October 2023

Scotland 38-7 Japan

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

Saturday 28 October 2023

USA 8-30 Italy

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town (South Africa)

WXV 3 2023 results

Friday 13 October 2023

Fiji 67-13 Colombia

The Sevens 2, Dubai

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Saturday 14 October 2023

Spain 32-0 Kenya

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Friday 20 October 2023

Kazakhstan 18-12 Kenya

The Sevens 2, Dubai

The Sevens 2

Saturday 21 October 2023

Ireland 64-3 Colombia

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Friday 27 October 2023

Kazakhstan 0-118 Fiji

The Sevens 2, Dubai

The Sevens 2, Dubai

Saturday 28 October 2023

Ireland 15-13 Spain

The Sevens 2, Dubai

