Women’s Six Nations 2026: All you need to know including results, fixtures and past winners

The Women's Six Nations starts on Saturday 11 April with England on pursuit of a eighth consecutive championship. Here’s all you need to know about the northern hemisphere’s biggest tournament...

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026 will see teams trying to knock England out of their dominant era in the competition. In the 29th edition of the tournament the Red Roses are targeting their 22nd title and eighth in a row. It will take some going to defeat England, who are on a world-record winning run of 33 games, but the two nations most likely to do so are France and Ireland.

Ireland’s chance will come in the first round. The two teams are playing one another in Twickenham in front of a Women’s Six Nations record crowd. It was announced in February that the Red Roses had sold over 60,000 tickets at the home of English rugby. The record comes in England’s first game at the iconic stadium since the Rugby World Cup final where beat Canada in front of a record 81,885 for a women’s rugby game.

France’s bid to knock England off of their perch will come in the final round, in a fixture touted to be the Grand Slam decider. That will take place in Bordeaux so the French will have home advantage.

Wales, Italy and Scotland will also look to ruffle a few feathers in the tournament. Wales will be hoping not to collect the wooden spoon again after a disappointing 2025. They came last in the Six Nations and were knocked out in the pool stage of the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations 2026, including fixtures, squads and where you can watch.

Women’s Six Nations 2026: overview

Dates: 11 April – 17 May

Teams: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales

Defending champions: England

The backstory: This competition began in 1996 at the Home Nations Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1999 France were added to create the Five Nations and in 2000 Ireland were replaced by Spain. Ireland were reintroduced in 2002 when the competition became the Six Nations and Italy replaced Spain in 2007.

First title: France (England won the first ever Home Nations and Five Nations titles)

Most titles: England have won 21 titles to date and have won the past seven editions of the competition too. France are the next most successful team in the competition having won the Six Nations on six occasions since 2002. Ireland have won the tournament two times and Scotland were 1998 winners of the Home Nations.

UK TV coverage: The BBC have exclusive television rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations until 2029.

Women’s Six Nations 2026: upcoming fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 11 April

France v Italy

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Kick-off: 12.25pm BST / 2.25pm SAST / 9.25pm AEST / 11.25pm NZST / 7.25am ET / 4.25am PT

England v Ireland

Allianz Stadium, London

Kick-off: 2.25pm BST / 4.25pm SAST / 11.25pm AEST / 1.25am NZST (Sunday) / 9.25am ET / 6.25am PT

Wales v Scotland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm BST / 6.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 9.40am PT

Round 2

Saturday 18 April

Scotland v England

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 1.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZST (Sunday) / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

Wales v France

Kick-off: 3.35pm BST / 5.35pm SAST / 12.35am AEST (Sunday) / 2.35am NZST (Sunday) / 10.35am ET / 7.35am PT

Ireland v Italy

Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Kick-off: 5.40pm BST / 7.40pm SAST / 2.40am AEST (Sunday) / 4.40am NZST (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Round 3

Saturday 25 April

England v Wales

Ashton Gate, Bristol

Kick-off: 2.15pm BST / 4.15pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEST (Sunday) / 3.30am NZST (Sunday) / 11.30am ET / 9.30am PT

France v Ireland

Stade Marcel Michelin, Clermont

Kick-off: 8.10pm BST / 10.10pm SAST / 5.10am AEST (Sunday) / 7.10am NZST (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Round 4

Saturday 9 May

Italy v England

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 4pm SAST / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST (Sunday) / 9am ET / 6am PT

Scotland v France

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.15pm BST / 6.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZST (Sunday) / 11.15am ET / 9.15am PT

Ireland v Wales

Affidea Stadium, Belfast

Kick-off: 6.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 3.30am AEST (Sunday) / 5.30am NZST (Sunday) / 1.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Round 5

Wales v Italy

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Kick-off: 12.15pm BST / 2.15pm SAST / 9.15pm AEST / 11.15pm NZST / 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT

Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT

France v England

Stade Atlantique, Bordeaux

Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 6.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Sunday) / 3.45am NZST (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 9.45am PT

Six Nations 2026 Results

This section will be updated as the tournament plays out.

Six Nations 2026: TV coverage from anywhere in the world

The BBC have sole rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations across the United Kingdom and broadcast fixtures on its terrestrial channels and iPlayer streaming service.

There is free coverage of the tournament available in Ireland on RTO and Virgin Media, in France on France TV and in Italy fixtures are broadcast on Sky.

Six Nations 2026: Squads

This section will be updated when the squads are announced.

Previous Women’s Six Nations winners

Here is every winner of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations since 2002.

2002 – France (Grand Slam)

2003 – England (Grand Slam)

2004 – France (Grand Slam)

2005 – France (Grand Slam)

2006 – England (Grand Slam)

2007 – England (Grand Slam)

2008 – England (Grand Slam)

2009 – England

2010 – England (Grand Slam)

2011 – England (Grand Slam)

2012 – England (Grand Slam)

2013 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2014 – France (Grand Slam)

2015 – Ireland

2016 – France

2017 – England (Grand Slam)

2018 – France (Grand Slam)

2019 – England (Grand Slam)

2020 – England (Grand Slam)

2021 – England

2022 – England (Grand Slam)

2023 – England (Grand Slam)

2024 – England (Grand Slam)

2025 – England (Grand Slam)

