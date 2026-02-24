Women’s Six Nations 2026: All you need to know including results, fixtures and past winners

The Women's Six Nations starts on Saturday 11 April with England on pursuit of a eighth consecutive championship. Here’s all you need to know about the northern hemisphere’s biggest tournament...
The Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026 will see teams trying to knock England out of their dominant era in the competition. In the 29th edition of the tournament the Red Roses are targeting their 22nd title and eighth in a row. It will take some going to defeat England, who are on a world-record winning run of 33 games, but the two nations most likely to do so are France and Ireland.
Ireland’s chance will come in the first round. The two teams are playing one another in Twickenham in front of a Women’s Six Nations record crowd. It was announced in February that the Red Roses had sold over 60,000 tickets at the home of English rugby. The record comes in England’s first game at the iconic stadium since the Rugby World Cup final where beat Canada in front of a record 81,885 for a women’s rugby game.
France’s bid to knock England off of their perch will come in the final round, in a fixture touted to be the Grand Slam decider. That will take place in Bordeaux so the French will have home advantage.
Wales, Italy and Scotland will also look to ruffle a few feathers in the tournament. Wales will be hoping not to collect the wooden spoon again after a disappointing 2025. They came last in the Six Nations and were knocked out in the pool stage of the World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations 2026, including fixtures, squads and where you can watch.
Women’s Six Nations 2026: overview
Dates: 11 April – 17 May
Teams: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales
Defending champions: England
The backstory: This competition began in 1996 at the Home Nations Championship, with England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales competing. In 1999 France were added to create the Five Nations and in 2000 Ireland were replaced by Spain. Ireland were reintroduced in 2002 when the competition became the Six Nations and Italy replaced Spain in 2007.
First title: France (England won the first ever Home Nations and Five Nations titles)
Most titles: England have won 21 titles to date and have won the past seven editions of the competition too. France are the next most successful team in the competition having won the Six Nations on six occasions since 2002. Ireland have won the tournament two times and Scotland were 1998 winners of the Home Nations.
UK TV coverage: The BBC have exclusive television rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations until 2029.
Women’s Six Nations 2026: upcoming fixtures
Round 1
Saturday 11 April
- France v Italy
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
Kick-off: 12.25pm BST / 2.25pm SAST / 9.25pm AEST / 11.25pm NZST / 7.25am ET / 4.25am PT
- England v Ireland
Allianz Stadium, London
Kick-off: 2.25pm BST / 4.25pm SAST / 11.25pm AEST / 1.25am NZST (Sunday) / 9.25am ET / 6.25am PT
- Wales v Scotland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.40pm BST / 6.40pm SAST / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 9.40am PT
Round 2
Saturday 18 April
- Scotland v England
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 1.30pm BST / 3.30pm SAST / 10.30pm AEST / 12.30am NZST (Sunday) / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT
- Wales v France
Kick-off: 3.35pm BST / 5.35pm SAST / 12.35am AEST (Sunday) / 2.35am NZST (Sunday) / 10.35am ET / 7.35am PT
- Ireland v Italy
Dexcom Stadium, Galway
Kick-off: 5.40pm BST / 7.40pm SAST / 2.40am AEST (Sunday) / 4.40am NZST (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 10.40am PT
Round 3
Saturday 25 April
- England v Wales
Ashton Gate, Bristol
Kick-off: 2.15pm BST / 4.15pm SAST / 11.15pm AEST / 1.15am NZST (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT
- Italy v Scotland
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 1.30am AEST (Sunday) / 3.30am NZST (Sunday) / 11.30am ET / 9.30am PT
- France v Ireland
Stade Marcel Michelin, Clermont
Kick-off: 8.10pm BST / 10.10pm SAST / 5.10am AEST (Sunday) / 7.10am NZST (Sunday) / 3.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT
Round 4
Saturday 9 May
- Italy v England
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 4pm SAST / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST (Sunday) / 9am ET / 6am PT
- Scotland v France
Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.15pm BST / 6.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZST (Sunday) / 11.15am ET / 9.15am PT
- Ireland v Wales
Affidea Stadium, Belfast
Kick-off: 6.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 3.30am AEST (Sunday) / 5.30am NZST (Sunday) / 1.30pm ET / 11.30am PT
Round 5
- Wales v Italy
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Kick-off: 12.15pm BST / 2.15pm SAST / 9.15pm AEST / 11.15pm NZST / 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT
- Ireland v Scotland
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 2.30pm BST / 4.30pm SAST / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST (Sunday) / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT
- France v England
Stade Atlantique, Bordeaux
Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 6.45pm SAST / 1.45am AEST (Sunday) / 3.45am NZST (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 9.45am PT
Six Nations 2026 Results
This section will be updated as the tournament plays out.
Six Nations 2026: TV coverage from anywhere in the world
The BBC have sole rights to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations across the United Kingdom and broadcast fixtures on its terrestrial channels and iPlayer streaming service.
There is free coverage of the tournament available in Ireland on RTO and Virgin Media, in France on France TV and in Italy fixtures are broadcast on Sky.
Click here to find out where you can watch from elsewhere in the world.
Six Nations 2026: Squads
This section will be updated when the squads are announced.
Previous Women’s Six Nations winners
Here is every winner of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations since 2002.
2002 – France (Grand Slam)
2003 – England (Grand Slam)
2004 – France (Grand Slam)
2005 – France (Grand Slam)
2006 – England (Grand Slam)
2007 – England (Grand Slam)
2008 – England (Grand Slam)
2009 – England
2010 – England (Grand Slam)
2011 – England (Grand Slam)
2012 – England (Grand Slam)
2013 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2014 – France (Grand Slam)
2015 – Ireland
2016 – France
2017 – England (Grand Slam)
2018 – France (Grand Slam)
2019 – England (Grand Slam)
2020 – England (Grand Slam)
2021 – England
2022 – England (Grand Slam)
2023 – England (Grand Slam)
2024 – England (Grand Slam)
2025 – England (Grand Slam)
