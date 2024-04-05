All the Women’s Six Nations stats you need to know

Who is topping the charts?

Women’s Six Nations stats are in full flow now two rounds of the competition have been played.

So far England top the tournament table after recording two bonus-point wins. France are chasing them and they themselves can still win the Grand Slam after overcoming Ireland and Scotland.

Scotland are having a good tournament after beating Wales and running France close. Italy won their first match of the 2024 championship in the last round against Ireland.

Wales and Ireland are yet to win a game but have not performed poorly. The two teams will play each other in the third round with both gunning for a result.

But which players top the charts in the statistics? Who has added to the attack and defence of their teams? Here are all the statistics you need to see.

Women’s Six Nations stats: Top point-scorer

England’s Ellie Kildune – 20 France’s Lina Queyroi – 16 Wales’ Keira Bevan – 13 Scotland’s Helen Nelson, England’s Hannah Botterman, Italy’s Vittoria Vecchini – 10 England’s Holly Aitchison, Ireland’s Hannah O’Brien – 8

Total try-scorer

This section will expand as the tournament progresses

England’s Ellie Kildunne – 4 England’s Hannah Botterman and Italy’s Vittoria Vecchini – 2

Top carries

France’s Romane Menager – 33 Ireland’s Sam Monaghan, Wales’ Alex Callender – 30 Scotland’s Evie Gallgher – 27 Wales’ Gwenllian Pyrs, France’s Assia Khalfaoui – 25 England’s Ellie Kildunne, Ireland’s Aoife Wafer – 24

Top passes

Ireland’s Aoibheann Reilly – 154 Scotland’s Caity Mattinson – 144 France’s Pauline Bourdon Sansus – 118 Italy’s Sofia Stefan – 106 Wales’ Keira Bevan – 99

Most tackles made

England’s Zoe Aldcroft, Ireland’s Neve Jones – 35 Scotland’s Alex Stewart, Wales’ Alex Callender – 32 Ireland’s Brittany Hogan – 31 Scotland’s Emma Wassell, England’s Sadia Kabeya – 30 Italy’s Sara Tounesi – 29

Most breakdown steals

This section will expand as the tournament progresses

Scotland’s Evie Gallagher – 5 England’s Kelsey Clifford – 4

Most cleanouts

Scotland’s Alex Stewart – 18 England’s Zoe Aldcroft, Scotland’s Elis Martin – 16 Scotland’s Emma Wassell – 14 Scotland’s Evie Gallagher – 13 Scotland second row Louis McMillan, Ireland’s Neve Jones, Wales’ Abbie Fleming – 12

Most kicks in play

Italy’s Sofia Stefan – 28 Ireland’s Nicole Fowley – 24 France’s Lina Queyroi – 20 Wales’ Lleucu George – 19 France’s Pauline Bourdon Sansus – 14

Most metres gained

England’s Ellie Kildunne – 245.2 France’s Romane Menager – 172.7 England’s Abby Dow – 147.9 Italy’s Alyssa D’Inca – 144.8 France’s Emilie Boulard – 138.4

Most metres carried

England Ellie Kildunne – 318.5 France’s Romane Menager – 247.1 England’s Abby Dow – 180.6 Italy’s Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi – 178.9 Ireland’s Beibhinn Parsons – 168.2

