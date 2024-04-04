The top five players in the Women’s Six Nations 2024 so far

Who has stood out?

Players in the Women’s Six Nations have been putting out stellar performances in the 2024 tournament so far.

There are always some players who standout above the rest when it comes to the competition. Last year England’s Marlie Packer and France’s Gabrielle Vernier were among those everyone was talking about.

Read more: Women’s Six Nations things we have learned

The focus has shifted to other stars in this edition but who is among the best so far? Take a look below.

Ellie Kildunne

Not only has England full back Ellie Kildunne’s attack remained lethal, her passing accuracy and defence has also been impressive. Her defence, particularly against Italy, was good – it felt like she was absolutely everywhere on the pitch.

She has always had fast pace and finishing ability in her attack but this year her offloads and scores are particularly good. She knows when to keep the ball and when to shift it and her runs are perfectly timed. Her performances were underpinned by a superb finish against Wales where she managed to dot down with two defenders tackling her.

If the Harlequins star continues to play as she is, she will surely be nominated for Player of the Tournament.

Emma Orr

Scotland’s performances have markedly improved at this year’s tournament which is thanks in part to Emma Orr. Her running line against Wales to take out multiple defenders in the build-up to Rhona Lloyd’s try shows the danger she presents to oppositions.

Her attack is not the only impressive part of her game with defence another string on her bow. She is backing up her impressive defence from WXV2 last autumn where she made 30 tackles in the opening two games.

Alex Callender

Wales may not yet be firing on all cylinders yet but one thing that remains constant in their team is the excellence of Alex Callender. She came up with the try against Scotland which could have sealed a draw if the conversion was not missed.

She is also a great leader in the pack, rallying players when it comes to defensive sets and at set piece. Callender has made the joint second-highest carries with 30 and has the joint third-most breakdown steals with three.

Wales’ performances are building towards a result and there is not doubt Callender will be at the heart of their first win of the tournament.

Aoife Wafer

Ireland may not have recorded a win in the tournament so far but they have developing stars, one of which is Aoife Wafer. Her impressive performances has seen her the third-highest average scorer in the fantasy game.

She has the joint third-most line breaks with three and joint third-most breakdown steals with three. Her outing against Italy, a game Ireland narrowly lost, saw her nominated for Player of the Round.

Scott Bemand’s side are slowly improving and Wafer will be a part of their progression for years to come.

Romane Menager

France’s Romane Menager has been the battering ram of the team in the tournament. She leads the way in terms of carries after claiming 33, she has the second-most metres made with 172.7 and she has the most offloads with five.

Menager, whose twin Marine also plays for France, has been the player to galvanise the team when they need it most. She was the Player of the Match when France narrowly beat Scotland 15-5 in the second round. She will continue to be a key piece to the team’s puzzle in the championship.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.