Billy Vunipola ban comes in hot on the heels of Farrell decision

The No 8 will definitely miss England's matches against Fiji and Argentina

The Billy Vunipola ban for a high shot on Andrew Porter in England’s Rugby World Cup warm-up has been set at three Test matches – but will come down to two if Vunipola completes World rugby’s ‘Tackle School.’

Vunipola is set to miss England’s match against Fiji on Saturday, as well as the opening game of England’s World Cup campaign, against Argentina. Without the tackle school intervention, he will also miss England versus Japan.

Related: See the Test rugby stars who have gone to tackle school

According to the ruling from the independent disciplinary panel, Vunipola admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

The official ruling went on: “On that basis, the Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six week suspension.

“Having acknowledged mitigating factors including his exemplary previous record, immediate apology and remorse, and noted the absence of any aggravating factors, the committee reduced the six week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks.”

The decision comes in the wake of the appeal process that saw Owen Farrell banned for two games at the Rugby World Cup, as well as two warm-ups (retroactively including last weekend’s match with Ireland).

What do you make of the Billy Vunipola ban? let us know via rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or on social media.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.